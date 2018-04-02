Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age: Release Date, Trailers, Story & More

You know the routine – a major RPG title that’s bigger in the East usually releases there first.

Japan has exclusivity to that major game for a year or so, which causes diehard fans on the Western portion of the world to import it. That happened with Persona 5 and that was also the case for the 11th entry in the Dragon Quest series. Square Enix knows just how patient some of its JRPG fans can be. They finally calmed their fears of Dragon Quest XI not coming to the States by making a huge announcement – it’s arriving in the US in September 2018!

Now that that’s out of the way, it’s time for an overview of Dragon Quest XI.

Dragon Quest XI Release Date

Dragon Quest XI is slated to launch in the the United States and Europe on September 4, 2018.

Dragon Quest XI Reveal Trailer

Dragon Quest XI Platforms

Dragon Quest XI will be available on the following platforms in the United States and Europe – PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. However, the Nintendo 3DS version of the game that’s available in Japan won’t be released in the Western part of the world. As for the Nintendo Switch version, it’s set to come out sometime after 2018. While speaking with IGN, Square Enix clarified their stance on why these localized platform release decisions have been made in regards towards Dragon Quest XI:

Our aim with Dragon Quest XI and the Dragon Quest brand is to grow the audience in the West. From a business point of view, it made strategic sense to release the 3DS version in Japan in 2017. For the West in 2018, it made the most sense to focus on the PlayStation 4 and PC (Steam) platforms. We are also developing the Switch version for Europe and North America, but development is expected to take a long time from a technological standpoint as well, so we still have a long way to go until its release.

Story

Dragon Quest XI takes place in the world of Lotozetasia. The source of life that everything within that world relies on is The Great Tree of Life. This massive, magical tree floats on a remote island in the middle of Lotozetasia. The main protagonist of the game is a mysterious young man who resides in his childhood hometown, Ishi Village.

This unnamed young man has just turned age 16 and is set to embark upon an age-old tradition – climbing a great mountain called God’s Rock and interacting with the Earth spirits that reside there. After succeeding at such a harrowing climb, he discovers that he’s the reincarnation of a past savior who saved the world from evil forces called the “Lord of Shadows” and the “Dark One.” After finding out that these world ending threats are returning, the young hero sets out to find himself and put a stop to the evil forces harming his world.

Characters

Besides the main Hero of Dragon Quest XI, there’s a collection of other character who play a big part in the game’s grand plot. The hero’s party consists of the following allies – Erik, Veronica, Senya, Sylvia, Martina, and Row. Emma plays the role of the hometown friend that the Hero’s known since he was a child. The main antagonists that the Hero will encounter along the way are Hendrik, Homer, and The King of Delcadar.

Gameplay Mechanics

Dragon Quest XI sticks to the tried and true formula of past entries in the JRPG series. Players will explore a vast open world and engage in turn-based battles with various enemies. These enemies will always be visible within the areas you explore, which means you can make the decision to take them on or avoid them altogether. Several exclusive features are set to arrive with the Western localized version of the game – voiced English dialogue, a Hard Mode (“Draconian Quest”), a sprint option that allows you to move around the map much faster, a first-person camera option, and a retooled version of the in-game menus.

Trailers

Pre-Order

Dragon Quest XI will be released in the US as a Standard and Digital Edition. The Standard Edition (which costs $59.99) can be obtained from Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, other physical/digital storefronts, and the online Square Enix Store. The Digital Edition (which costs the same as the Standard Edition) can also be purchased through Amazon or for PC via Steam.

