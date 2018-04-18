E3 2018: Schedule, Confirmed Games, and Rumors

The biggest week in gaming is almost here and there are a ton of titles we expect to see at E3 2018. From The Last of Us Part II to Red Dead Redemption 2 to Metroid Prime 4, there are a ton of fantastic games that could show up. With no major hardware releases on the horizon, this year will be about the software. Companies such as Sony and Bethesda will try to keep their momentum going, while Microsoft and EA desperately need a strong showing.

We have compiled all of the information you need for E3 2018. Below you can find the press conference schedule, where to watch the events, a list of the confirmed games, and all of the titles that are rumored to be there. This article will be constantly updated as new information, leaks, and rumors spring up. Here is everything you need to know about this year’s E3.

E3 2018 Schedule

Currently, Sony has not announced a time for their E3 press conference, however, we suspect it will be held on June 11. We also have no word on when the PC Games Show and Devolver Digital’s press conference will take place. Given how insane and wildly popular Devolver Digital’s showing was last year, we expect more insanity from this company. Nintendo’s start time has also not been revealed yet, but users should expect a Nintendo Direct and not an actual conference.

Electronic Arts: June 9, 11:00PM PT

June 9, 11:00PM PT Microsoft: June 10, 1:00PM PT

June 10, 1:00PM PT Bethesda: June 10, 6:30PM PT

June 10, 6:30PM PT Ubisoft: June 11, 1:00PM PT

When is E3 2018

E3 is broken up into two portions – the conferences and the show floor. The former is when major companies get to show off their latest games, while the latter is when press and fans get to try out an assortment of upcoming titles. There are two different times for the show hours, as the press has access earlier than the general public. We will be both times since some outlets may stream their previews or content. Make sure to check above for the different conference times.

June 12 Industry Pass Time: 11:00AM PT – 7:00PM PT Gamer Pass Time: 2:00PM PT – 7:00PM PT

June 13 Industry Pass Time: 9:00AM PT – 7:00PM PT Gamer Pass Time: 12:00PM PT-7:00PM PT

June 14 Industry Pass Time: 9:00AM PT-6:00PM PT Gamer Pass Time: 9:00AM PT-6:00PM PT



Watch E3 2018 Live

We will update and embed the direct feeds in this section when E3 2018 officially starts. Make sure to check back with us the day of E3 to watch the events unfold live.

Confirmed Games

Below is a list of the games confirmed to make an appearance during E3 in some capacity. This can be anything from a conference appearance to being playable on the show floor. This list will be updated as more titles are confirmed for the event. We will include what platforms you can play the game on if they have been announced.

Anthem – PC, PS4, Xbox One

Battlefield (Unannounced Title) – PC, PS4, Xbox One

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – PC, PS4, Xbox One

The Division 2 – PC, PS4, Xbox One

FIFA 19

Fortnite – PC, PS4, Xbox One

Madden 19

Super Smash Bros. – Nintendo Switch

The Last of Us Part II – PS4

Rumored Games

Just like every other E3, there are a ton of rumors surrounding the various developers, conferences, and games. When looking through the rumors it’s important to recognize what games do and don’t have a chance at actually appearing at E3 2018. While we would love to see the rumored BioShock game shown off, it is highly unlikely. In contrast, a title like From Software’s Shadows Die Twice – has a good shot at being seen during Sony’s press conference.

Some of the games on this list will certainly be shown off during E3, but lack actual confirmation from their respective publisher or developer. We have also included some titles we believe will make an appearance. Remember, these are rumored and speculated games that could show up at E3. Here are the game we expect to see during E3 2018:

Bayonetta 3

Beyond Good & Evil 2

Borderlands 3

Crackdown 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Days Gone

Far Cry 5 (DLC)

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Just Dance 2019

Kingdom Hearts 3

Mario Kart Tour

Metroid Prime 4

Overkill’s The Walking Dead

Pikmin 4

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 3

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)

Pokemon (Unnamed Nintendo Switch title)

Prey (DLC)

Project Octopath Traveler

Red Dead Redemption 2

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Shenmue 3

Skull & Bones

Spider-Man

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Starfield

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

The Crew 2

We Happy Few

WWE 2K19

Yoshi (Unnamed Nintendo title)

Vampyre

Make sure to check back with us as we will consistently update this article. What games do you hope will appear during this year’s E3? Is there a title you want to be announced? Let us know in the comments below!

See Also: