5 Fishing Strike Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

There’s a certain sense of ultimate satisfaction that comes from hauling in a big fish.

Heading out to sea, utilizing the right type of lure, and being unwilling to quit are the keys to becoming a legendary fisherman. Netmarble’s latest mobile game Fishing Strike brings that experience to mobile devices. And after spending hours with it trying to catch every undersea creature there is, I’ve come to understand a few things that could improve your fisherman skillset. This guide will direct you on the path to mobile fisherman superstardom!

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Fishing Strike.

1. Become a Fishing God (Oh and Keep That White Shark)

• Fishing Strike is a fast paced take on your usual round of video game fishing. It’s arcade-like feel and intense moments of reeling in a new fish will push you to the limit. There’s a ton of things you need to keep in mind before you head out to sea – your six Anglers, boat, boat skill and equipment set. Note that all of those aforementioned items can be upgraded, which helps increase your Fishing Mastery points. This in turn leads to your Angler Level getting an upgrade as well.

• A high Angler level leads to improvements in your Pull Strength, Normal Damage, Critical Chance, and Swipe Damage. All of these factors will serve you well as you run into new types of fish that give you more a struggle. Always pay attention to a region’s recommended Angler level – if you’re not at its level yet, it’s time to upgrade everything across the board and replay a few stages until you do.

• When it’s finally time to fish, make sure you throw out your lure by tapping within the glowing red dot area. That way, you’ll get a few boosters in a variety of areas that’ll make catching your next fish easier. For example, you may get a 10-percent increase in catching a bigger fish or a 3-percent increase in the chances of discovering a special fish. When your lure finally enters the water, hold onto the reel button until something bites.

• When the fish vs. fisherman struggle begins, be mindful of your Tension meter while you try to reel in your latest catch. Don’t hold onto the reel button too long – take your finger off of it sometimes to decrease your Tension meter, but not to the point where a fish has a chance to escape. Play it smart, dish out more damage to your catch with Anglers and swipes, and you’ll reel in your new prize with ease.

• By the way, keep the white shark you catch from the tutorial. When it reaches maximum growth in the aquarium, you’ll receive 300 Gems. And by purchasing a Hainan aquarium, you can start to use the auto fishing mode if you are having trouble reeling or simply want the game to do the hard work for you.

2. To the Winner Goes the Spoils!

• If your fishing mission is a success, you’ll nab a few rewards (Gems, Gold, and the currency needed to enhance fish growth). The goodies you’re given tend to be a bit better if you a catch a fish of a higher letter grade, such as a B Grade fish during your early start in the game. Anytime you reel in a new type of fish, add it to your aquarium. If you happen to catch a fish that you’ve already caught, you’re much better off selling it and making some extra Gold in the process.

• Every regional location you fish in has its own set of challenges to complete. You can check out these challenges by tapping on the “Fish List” icon on the map. At first, these tasks start out easy enough – they’ll ask you to catch a fish of a relatively low letter grade. Complete them the first time to get additional Gold, Gems, and Fishing Mastery points. After that, you’ll be asked to catch fish of a higher level grade to get even better rewards. Always make it a habit of replaying missions within every location of each region. You’ll get your usual rewards for completing those missions again and get even closer to clearing the higher tier challenges on the Fish List, too.

3. Keep Your Boats in Tip Top Shape

• So there’s a total of 16 boats to acquire. Each of these boats can be equipped with four items and be fully upgraded. Performing both tasks will help you acquire even more Fishing Mastery Points for your currently chosen sea vessel. You’ll need Gold to upgrade each boat, plus you’ll need that currency type, Gems, and an area unlock to acquire even better ones.

• The Peaceful Marine Boat and MT777 Boat are the first ones you’ll own – spend some money upgrading the latter since it give you a 5-percent boost in acquired EXP. And when you unlock each boat, upgrade the one that offers you the best EXP boost and equip it with the best items in your inventory to increase its base Fishing Mastery points total.

• Refer to the list below see every type of boat you’ll eventually own:

– Peaceful Marine Boat: unlocked from the start

– MT777 Boat (+5 EXP): pre-registration reward; players also receive a Wood Cane Fishing Set and a Platinum Chance Box

– Thunder Track Boat (+10 EXP): costs 200 Gems

– Smart Cruise Boat (+20 EXP): costs 300 Gems

– Poseidon’s Trick Boat (+20 EXP): costs 160,000 Gold; unlocks after reaching Yangtze River or higher

– Scanner Wind Boat (+30 EXP): costs 600 Gems; unlocks after reaching Yangtze River or higher

– Stings 7 Boat (+40 EXP): costs 700 Gems; unlocks after reaching Yangtze River or higher

– Bay Wonder Boat (+40 EXP): costs 480,000 Gold; unlocks after reaching Coral Sea or higher

– Ceramic 848 Boat (+50 EXP): costs 1,100 Gems; unlocks after reaching Coral Sea or higher

– Pitts’ Sports Boat (+60 EXP and +15 Fuel): costs 1,300 Gems; unlocks after reaching Coral Sea or higher

– Aqua Sun Boat (+60 EXP): costs 1,200,000 Gold; unlocks after reaching Amazon River or higher

– Sunny Campaign Boat (+70 EXP and +15 Fuel): costs 1,600 Gems; unlocks after reaching Amazon River or higher

– Cobalt Ocean Boat (+90 EXP): costs 2,800,000 Gold; unlocks after reaching Mozambique Channel or higher

– Master Sea Boat (+100 EXP and +20 Fuel): costs 2,100 Gems; unlocks after reaching Mozambique Channel or higher

– Chrome Jet Boat (+120 EXP): costs 4,320,000 Gold; unlocks after reaching North Sea or higher

– Cruiser Jack Boat (+130 EXP and +25 Fuel): costs 2,5000 Gems; unlocks after reaching Mozambique Channel or higher

4. Encountering Legendary Fish

• Legendary fish are special fish that appear in the Special Stages and very rarely in regular stages. However, you can also spot a Legendary Fish on your first fishing trip to Virginia Quay in Florida. The first lure you cast out will bait a Legendary Fish. When your Legendary fish reaches MAX growth, you’ll be rewarded with an Angler Chest that has a high chance of unlocking the Master Angler License. This item allows you to recruit higher leveled Anglers.

5. Participate in the Daily Special Stage

• When you acquire enough Trophies from each of the stages, the Special Stage will unlock. You can acquire Rare, Legendary, Unique, and other special fish from this stage. You can participate once a day, so don’t forget to visit it.

See Also