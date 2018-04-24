Fortnite Clinger Grenade Added with Patch 3.6

Fortnite patch v3.6 is upon us, and it brings with it a ton of interesting changes to the most popular multiplayer game around. The biggest, and most interesting change is the addition of the clinger grenade, the newest grenade that will surely get you out of a sticky situation.

It’s a grenade that sticks to its target, thanks to a plunger (yes, you read that correctly) that has a grenade attached to it. You can find the new grenade in Supply Drops, Floor Loot, Supply Llamas, and Treasure Chests scattered around the map.

The Fortnite Clinger grenade has an uncommon rarity, and it’ll explode 2.5 seconds after it’s attached to any target. It does player damage of 100, and structure damage of 200, with a 1 tile radius. If it’s attached to a structure and that structure is destroyed before the 2.5 second timer (which will admittedly rarely occur), the grenade will detonate along with it.

Obviously, the addition of the Clinger in Fortnite’s Battle Royale and Save the World does set itself up for some potentially awesome and hilarious kill montages, which we can expect to see hit the web by the end of the day.

Another change with Fortnite’s 3.6 patch is the addition of the Noble Launcher in the Save the World mode, although, admittedly, you likely don’t care about Save the World mode anyway.

Patch 3.6 also comes with a slew of other changes and bug fixes. For example, the minigun now has +10% accuracy and -10% recoil with an additional damage point added as well.

The Port-a-Fort also receives some much-needed improvements. Now, the trajectory preview will indicate if it will build with stilts and a ramp, and the trajectory will turn red if it’s aimed too high. There will also be no more falling damage immunity after players bounce off of the fort’s tires.

As far as bugs are concerned, there’s a handful of bugs being handled with the latest patch. You can read about the bug fixes and take a gander at the rest of the patch notes here.

