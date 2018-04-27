Fortnite Leaker Suggests Dusty Depot is Target for Meteor

People make predictions about Fortnite all the time and most of them aren’t really worth much. A recent leak suggests the looming threat of the meteor is heading towards Dusty Depot and not Tilted Towers, which would be a surprise to many people.

Reddit user internetadam made a prediction saying Season 4 will be superhero-themed, which seems like a good bet now. We figured it’s worth paying attention to what he says about the rest of the season and what will finally happen with the meteor.

In a Reddit post today, he gave us the following information:

The meteor will be hitting Dusty Depot, and NOT Tilted Towers as so many believe. Epic has thought this area of the map has needed an update for a long time. The map will always be evolving. The map will be updated WEEKLY in Season 4. Epic feels like they had a wasted opportunity with Tilted Towers going up all at once. They would rather have had bulldozers & a few raising cranes one week, then one building go up the next week, two buildings the following week, etc. Moisty Mire will be gone by the end of Season 4. The Season 4 Battle Pass is all Supehero-themed. There will be superhero skins and villain skins (at least 2 of each). They aren’t from Marvel or DC, just Epic’s own characters.

It would surely be a surprise if Dusty Depot is hit because all the attention has been placed on Tilted Towers. Dusty Depot isn’t really the most popular spot on the map by any means which is possibly why Epic would target it to build something else.

He also goes on to say there will be at least two superhero skins and at least two villain skins. Epic Games has already given us a look at two of the potential hero skins in a tweet today so we’re just waiting on the villain skins, if the leak is indeed true.

The leak also goes on to suggest Moisty Mire will be gone by the end of Season 4. The mire doesn’t have much in the way of loot or people landing there so that seems like a good place to go if any of the current locations are disappearing.

It’s interesting the leak suggests Epic wanted to build Tilted Towers over time. The map has been slowly changing over the past couple of weeks with the meteor, then shooting stars and now meteors striking the ground. It seems like Epic Games has been experimenting with this sort of thing so it’s possible the next location could be built that way.

As with all leaks, we have to take them with a grain of salt. This leak isn’t a datamine so we are just trusting the word of one person instead of having actual game files to look at. Here is internetadam’s first post about the leaks if you’re interested.

We have compiled a roundup of what to expect in Season 4 in a post here. Not much has been revealed outside of the two skins so we still have a lot of information on the way.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.

