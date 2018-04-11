Where to Find The Port-a-Fort in Fortnite: Battle Royale

Epic Games released another update for Fortnite today and it introduced the Port-a-Fort into the game. With the addition of this new item many players are probably wondering where to find it and we have the answer.

Once your game updates to version 3.5.0, which should happen once you fire up Fortnite again on your console, phone or PC, you will have access to the Port-a-Fort which arrived with the latest update.

The Port-a-Fort will have Epic rarity making it a purple item. This means you won’t run into it very often but it’ll be just enough to make a difference in the game. If it were any lower you’d probably have to worry about any player you shoot at dropping a big metal structure down.

We previously speculated as to what the Port-a-Fort would be once it’s added into the game and we were mostly right. A trailer, embedded above, shows the fort will be three stories tall and always be made out of metal. We didn’t know what the inside would look like but the patch notes took care of that.

Port-a-Fort added.

Epic rarity.

Drops in stacks of 1. Can stack up to 5 in inventory.

When the Port-a-Fort is thrown, a pre-made fort is constructed instantly at the impact point. The Port-a-Fort is made out of metal and is three stories tall. The bottom floor is 1×1 with a door for entry. Tires inside allow for easy access to the roof.



The patch notes made no mention of whether this item will be exclusive to chests or drops so we’ll likely be seeing the Port-a-Fort in normal loot locations, just with an added rarity. Many of the newer items were chest and loot drop exclusive so it’s nice to see this one isn’t.

This new item will be an interesting take on a way to shake up the meta. While many players will probably use it as a defense, we’ll likely see more seasoned players use it as a way to troll newer players or try out some other things.

One thing is for certain and that’s that we can expect Ninja to have some fun with the new item. We can probably expect to see him live later on today testing out the new item.

Another thing that was changed with this latest patch is the Guided Rocket Launcher. If you thought the rocket moved slow when you shot it before just wait until you see it now. The new update decreased the speed of the rocket by 15 percent and decreased its maximum turn rate by 75 percent. You can read the full list of changes in the patch notes here.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also: