New Port-a-Fort in Fortnite Coming Soon

As is customary with Fortnite: Battle Royale and Epic Games, new items are on the way. This time we have the new Port-a-Fort to look forward to.

The Port-a-Fort sounds like it will be a grenade of sorts that will pop a structure out of the ground upon impact. It sounds like it will be used if you are caught out in the open taking heavy fire and need a quick defense.

The release date is not yet revealed but we can probably expect the update with the Port-a-Fort to hit before the end of the week. The game usually goes down for maintenance on Thursdays so we probably have to wait until then before the update hits.

While this new grenade will probably meant to be used for making a quick defense, we’re interested in seeing how some of the top streamers will use this weapon if it truly does make a base on the fly. You might be able to build some tall ramps and force players off platforms.

The initial trailers for the Impulse Grenades showed players being knocked off high mountains with them but some talented players used them to cover long distances and make jumps that were otherwise impossible to pull off.

If the Port-a-Fort does operate in the way we think it does, it will be interesting to see the rarity and if it will in fact be a grenade. Fortnite already has a lot of grenades in the game and the addition of another one will probably have players calling even more for a grenade slot.

Here’s the description of the new item from Fortnite itself:

“New portable fort sprouts a quick defensive position upon impact”

It certainly does sound like it will be a grenade that will pop out a structure with four walls and a roof but we can’t know for certain until the grenade actually releases. Epic Games tends to release a brief trailer or image before the item actually comes out so that might be the case here when the item is closer to release.

We will be able to update this post once the new patch hits and we’ll have a clear idea of how the Port-a-Fort will work in the game. When the patch notes are revealed we will update this post with the full information.

More items are likely in the pipeline for Fortnite as new items are added to the game pretty much weekly. Something we are still waiting on is the inclusion of the Jet Pack which was introduced a while back but has since been delayed to work on issues with it.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.

