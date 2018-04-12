Fortnite Tomato Town Guy Skin Leaked

Fortnite continuously brings new content into the game and new skins are constantly in the pipeline. A new leak has shown an idea, which was originally suggested on Reddit, is now coming into the game: the Tomato Town Guy skin.

We’ve seen the Twitter page TwoEpicBuddies showcase the new skin in the top right corner, along with many of the other skins and accessories allegedly on the way.

What’s curious about the above image is the amount of dinosaurs. With many players speculating about the comet in the sky, dinosaurs seem like an interesting choice. The comet could potentially wipe out Tilted Towers, or wherever it’s headed, and we’ll see a new age of dinosaurs in the next season. That is a reverse of what is said to have happened to the dinosaurs in real life but this is Fortnite we’re talking about.

There are also a couple more space-themed items, which is what Season 3 of Fortnite: Battle Royale centered around, so it’s no surprise we’re seeing more of that before the season ends later this month. If the next season does actually focus on dinosaurs this datamine would be a good indication of it happening. A dinosaur-centric skin has been released into the game already so more could be coming as a result of popular demand.

No definitive release date has been locked down for Tomato Town Guy or any of the above skins but we can likely expect them soon, provided the datamine is real and happening. Previous skins that have datamined, such as the Raven skin, proved to be real so we can probably count on this set being real as well.

TwoEpicBuddies previously showed us the Raven skin and the rest of the Easter skins so they are likely a trustworthy source when it comes to this datamine as well. It has been suggested the Tomato Town Guy skin will be 1500 V-Bucks ($15) so he’s not quite the Legendary skin that was the Raven but it will still cost players a decent amount of V-Bucks.

The Easter skins were leaked a few days before the event so if the same trend follows with this new set we might even see some of the skins in the game as early as the next few days but only Epic Games could know for certain.

As for right now our best advice would be to wait until the end of the season for the above skins and accessories to enter the game. The dinosaur stuff seems like a new season set while the Tomato Town Guy could arrive at any time. Maybe the new skin will encourage more players to drop in Tomato Town in the future.

