10 Hotel Hideaway Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Taking an extended stay in a hotel setting sounds like the perfect getaway.

Hotel Hideaway takes that concept and morphs it into an immensely satisfying mobile experience. Sulake Corporation Oy’s hit social simulator gives you a ton of things to stay busy with. You’ll bump into future BFF’s, throw on a bevy of beautiful clothes, and acquire tons of items that’ll help you stand apart from the pack. This guide will help you live the best life possible as you make your mobile hotel stay a memorable one.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Hotel Hideaway.

1. Don’t be Afraid to Meet New People

• There are many new guests (other people playing Hotel Hideaway) popping in and out of each room inside Hotel Hideaway 24-hours a day. Walk up to someone and just say hello – you never know who you’ll meet or what you might have in common!

2. Get Your Friends in on the Fun

• Meeting new people is fun, but enjoying and exploring new places can be even more exciting when you bring your friends along. Invite your real-life friends to Hotel Hideaway to keep the good times flowing!

3. Tier up Your Friendships to Earn More From Rifts

• Rifts can be found randomly all over the Hotel. Extracting currency from them using your warper gives you coins and sometimes diamonds, depending on the type of rift. Rifts can be used alone or while you are a member of a party. Extracting coins or diamonds from a rift is more efficient when done with the help of higher tier friends. The higher the tiers, the more you will extract. Doing rifts with a party of five friends is the best way to get those precious diamonds in Hotel Hideaway!

• Friendship tiers also unlock two-player gestures and “feisty” gestures between you and your friends. Examples of these gestures include: kick in the nuts, deep kiss, super high five, and others that only unlock at the highest tiers!

4. Complete Daily Challenges to Earn More Loot Boxes

• Each day you will receive three new daily challenges that you can choose to complete. After completing these challenges, you are rewarded with a loot box. Loot boxes are one of the best resource to receive coins, diamonds, spins, cookies, and more. Inside them, sometimes there are even exclusive clothing items that aren’t obtainable from anywhere else. Always aim for the gold or crystal loot boxes for the best rewards!

5. Stock up on Different Clothes to Mix and Match Outfits

• Your avatar can stock up on a variety of clothing from the Tailor of Fortune (located at the bottom of the Oasis Lobby). There are many sought-after clothing items that can be obtained in the higher levels, so keep an eye out for them! There are several themed shops dotted around the Hotel. Visit as many as possible to ensure you achieve the perfect look!

6. Complete Clothing Sets and Achievements to Earn Diamonds

• Completing Tailor of Fortune clothing sets is one of the best ways to get diamonds in the early stages of the game. Later on, you can complete achievements to earn even more diamonds. Diamonds are the most valuable currency in Hotel Hideaway. They can be used to purchase the most exclusive items. They can also be exchanged for coins.

7. Get Free Clothes Every Day

• Each day, guests are given three free spins on the Tailor of Fortune. This resets daily, but players have the option to purchase more spins to have a better chance of acquiring the rarer outfits. Every time you receive a new item that you don’t already own, you get a bonus spin!

8. Explore the Hotel and Discover all of the Secret Rooms

• There are multiple, unique rooms in the Hotel. These include the beach, the Oasis Lobby, the Relaxarium and many more. Each room offers a variety of different activities to take part in with more people to meet. There are several secret rooms to discover. You might want to try your luck next to the DJ deck on the beach.

9. Level up Your Avatar by Unlocking New Clothes and Stickers

• Every new piece of clothing you buy or receive gives you experience points (XP) and helps you to level up your avatar. Other ways to get XP include unlocking new stickers and buying new colors and facial accessories. You get one XP for each star the new item has. So, a one star product gives you one XP while a five star product gives five XP. Levels unlock new features like gestures, rooms, the Recycler and more!

10. Unlocking Stickers

• Unlocking stickers can be tricky! Many of the higher rarity stickers are only unlocked by doing a very specific set of actions in the Hotel. Some stickers might unlock if you are in the same room as an NPC when they do a specific thing. Other stickers may have to be unlocked with help from another person. Asking other guests is often the best way to find out how to unlock certain stickers.

See Also