Is Fortnite Down? (Update 4/25/18)

With the mainstream popularity Fortnite has, it should come as no surprise that when the game isn’t working there are many people wondering what is going on. When you run into issues with the game, you’re probably not the only one.

Update: And just like, that Fortnite is back.

Downtime has finished and all players are now unblocked. Note: Console players may crash when first attempting to launch. If this happens, re-launching should resolve this.https://t.co/3y0X6buriO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 25, 2018

The Fortnite Twitter page is usually the place to check up on for these kinds of issues and the page has confirmed Fortnite is indeed down.

We are currently undergoing downtime to unblock a small number of players who were affected by a recent backend service update. Once downtime has concluded, we will post an update. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 25, 2018

Today’s issue affects everyone as the servers have been brought offline to unblock players who are affected by a recent update.

The Twitter page said an update would be made once the downtime has concluded. It’s hard to give an exact timetable for when these types of issues should be resolved. We recommend checking on the Twitter page for more updates regarding this unexpected downtime.

Issues have appeared in the past and a recent one ended being an all day problem. Epic Games tried to remedy that by offering a free Back Bling for everyone affected by the downtime, which was a nice gesture.

On most days this issue would really cause anyone to raise their eyebrows but today is different. Earlier today Fortnite tweeted an emergency broadcast involving a llama which seems to indicate some sort of danger.

It has been long speculated that Tilted Towers is the target of a meteor strike and none of that has been laid to rest with today’s maintenance. There probably is a real problem but the timing of this issue has led players to believe the comet will hit today. The llama treat just adds more fuel to the fire.

We speculated and looked at all the rumors surrounding the comet earlier but now there are even more indicators that the comet is going to hit. It’s even possible Epic Games has been trolling players with this since the rumors first began to take off.

There are now signs inside Tilted Towers, the comets are getting closer and there are more of them, and now we have the emergency llama. Just what does it all mean? The comets have to hit somewhere and they are getting closer and closer to the mainland.

This Thursday marks the last week of Season 3’s weekly challenges before the focus shifts in to Season 4. There hasn’t been a whole lot announced about Season 4 as of yet but we did our best to get everything we do know into one post. You can read all we know about Fortnite’s Season 4 right here.

A new game mode called Impact is allegedly on the way which is when we can likely expect the comet strike to take place. You can read more about that upcoming mode here.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.

