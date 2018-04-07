5 MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018 Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Smacking a fastball into the bleachers always feels immensely gratifying.

Glu Games Inc. managed to take that dream sports scenario and turn it into a bite-sized mobile game. That mini baseball simulator has now been upgraded and given an updated year in its name to reflect that change. Baseball fanatics, welcome to MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018! The teams have been changed around to reflect the current MLB lineup, so it’s time for you to get back in the game and push your squad to the World Series championship trophy.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018.

1. The Art of Swinging

• MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018 does away with all the player-controlled pitching and on-field action. All you need to be concerned about is making sure your player at bat smacks that ball onto the field or off it altogether. The pitcher standing across from you will sometimes throw curve balls or even balls that come flying right over your head. Common sense prevails in this case – don’t even attempt to take a swing.

• Your best bet is to wait for those balls that come right down the middle. It’s best to wait until an incoming ball is right over the plate and then take a swing. Patience is key here and so is excellent hand-eye coordination. You’ll start to realize when the time is right to make a play for hitting a proper home run.

2. When’s the Right Time to Autoplay?

• During your play sessions, the game will give you the option to activate Autoplay. This feature plays out the entire game you’re currently competing in without your direct input. The only time you should rely on Autoplay is when you have a strong team backing you up. During your early stages of progress through the game, you won’t have too many top ranked players in your arsenal. So it’s not worth relying on some low-stats bearing players to get you the win via Autoplay.

• Play out those first couple games, amass some players with an overall high stat and good star rating, and then you can let them get you the win without you having to step up at bat. You should also be aware of your opponent’s team. If their team has better players, take your chances at winning by playing the game out yourself.

3. Improve & Upgrade!

• As you accumulate gold, XP, and cash, you’ll have the funds needed to improve your players and upgrade you team strength. It’s easy to see which players deserve to be improved since the Team menu ranks your best players from top to bottom. The only players you should focus on improving are the ones with a three to five-star ranking. By the way, you can gain more XP for your player improving efforts simply by doing a trade-in (this process involves giving up any inactive players on your team).

• The only way to move a player up to the next tier and continue improving their stats is by evolving them. Keep in mind that you’ll need gold and tokens to make that happen. Evolved players are capable of raising their max stats even higher as they reach new tiers. These players will always be the best part of your team.

• Franchise Players require a lot of gold to upgrade, plus you need that type of currency to unlock more franchise slots. Do your best to get some more gold so you can keep them on your team for as long as possible. As for upgrades, there’s offense, defense, intangible, and pennant upgrades. Figure out what works best for you and your playstyle so you can decide on what upgrades matter to you the most.

4. Keep an Eye on Those Achievements

• The Achievements are classified under Beginner, Advanced, Expert, and Insane. Do your best to complete any of them and you’ll find your in-game pockets awash with extra cash, gold, and XP. After completing an achievement, do it again to grab the next tier of rewards. Another way to amass more cash is by competing in and winning Home Run Battles and Events. It may take a good chunk of change out of your cash currency to pay the entry fee, but the rewards you get for winning them are worth the trouble.

• Just make sure your Slugger Strength rating is high before you hop into any of these challenges. You can push that rating up even higher by improving your Sluggers (focus on upgrading your top three ranked Sluggers). If you have the gold and cash to do so, pick up a few new Sluggers by making some Draft Picks.

5. Don’t Forget to Pick up all That Extra Gold!

• Getting free gold is done by watching a video (you’ll usually get four or more pieces of gold). But if you want even more gold (like a hundred pieces or more!), there’s a whole list full of additional offers you’ll have to complete. They range from watching extra video advertisements to signing up for company subscriptions.

• If you’re truly desperate for gold and don’t want to spend any real money, then by all means – go ahead and check off every free gold offer presented to you. Oh and if you want $20,000 worth of in-game cash and an additional ice wrap item, make sure you connect the game with your Facebook or email account.

