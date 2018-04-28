PES 2019 Release Date Leaks

The first details, release date, and screenshots for Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 have leaked online.

A listing for the game appeared on the PlayStation Store for Hong Kong but was taken down, as Dark Side of Gaming reported.

First of all, the PES 2019 release date is August 30, 2018 according to the listing.

According to the listing’s description, PES 2019 will have a large addition of licensed leagues. Every element of MyClub has been redone, from how you sign players, to special versions of players released throughout the year. and ML Real Season. ML Real Season has players experiencing life as a manager with the addition of ICC pre-season, an in-depth transfer system, and new league licenses.

There will also be 11 new skill traits for character customization. You can score goals with improved shooting motions and animations. It also looks like there will be a stamina stat with players appearing visibly fatigued.

Graphics have also been upgraded with “stunning animation flow and 4K HDR,” according to the description.

We will update the article if we get any new information.

