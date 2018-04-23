10 The Swords of Ditto Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

For fans of top-down action RPG’s such as The Legend of Zelda, The Swords of Ditto should be right up your alley (or dungeon).

As a diminutive hero/heroine, you’ll wield a powerful weapon and brave the dangers of a beautifully animated world. You can also bring a buddy along as you bring the fight to the evil overlord Mormo. Exploring dungeons, discovering new villages, and nabbing loot makes up the majority of fun tasks that encompasses your adventure. The Swords of Ditto presents all manners of action RPG challenges that you’ll need to conquer. This helpful guide will be just the thing you need to help you defeat Mormo for good.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for The Swords of Ditto.

1. The Sword is the Real Hero

• The titular sword of Ditto wielded by each era’s hero is the real star of the show in The Swords of Ditto. Players build up experience for the sword, leveling it up during each run, and even after their hero falls the sword carries on to the next hero, offering persistence over the course of the story.

2. Countdown to Mormo

• The citizens of Ditto aren’t super patient and neither is the evil Mormo, so heroes initially have a time limit to lift the curse before being forced to face off with the dreaded witch. However, heroes can collect Celestial Tokens from chests and quests to help alleviate the time pressure so keep an eye out for them on your adventures.

3. Hug Your Cooperative Buddies

• The Swords of Ditto has a charming local cooperative mode and players of all skill levels can play together. If one player falls to Mormo’s hordes of relentless menacing beasts, their trusty ally can trot on over to revive them with a lovely hug!

4. Stop and Smell The Roses

• The countdown to fighting Mormo is halted whenever you are in a dungeon or a town, so take advantage of some downtime to explore every inch of dungeons, caves, and towns to score loot and level up the sword.

5. Explore for More

• Don’t just go straight to the main dungeons. Explore the caves, hole, wells and whatever else you find around. You’ll power up the sword and find new toys and gadgets to help you along the way!

6. Helpful but Hidden Characters

• The island of Ditto hides a charming cast of characters amongst its landscape. Seek them out to use their services and talents to further your quest and improve your chances of success.

7. Stickers for Heroes & Friends

• Stickers are a great way to increase your skills and powers with special tricks and abilities. Some of the island’s inhabitants are keen sticker collectors, too. Make their acquaintance and see if they’d be up to swap something from their collection with you!

8. Stickers for Cash

• The more intrepid explorers will find themselves with more stickers than places to put them, so trade in your excess for cash to buy useful items or upgrade your toys. This is a great way to stash up on health items or potentially reunite with a favorite weapon from your last run by browsing the toy shop.

9. Train at the Dojo

• The Dojo is a great chance to test your endurance by clearing its labyrinth of monster-infested rooms, especially if you manage to fight your way to the chamber’s very depths. Though it’s tough to clear, this facility is a great way to get more loot and become more powerful in a short space of time.

10. Bombs in Your Pocket

• Nothing marks a good adventure quite like some trailblazing. It always pays to stock up on bombs in particular, as some clever detonations will help you find various things around Ditto that can only be accessed through a good ol’ explosion.

See Also