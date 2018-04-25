10 Vandals Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Planting your graffiti all over a thriving metropolis is a daunting task.

You’re forced to stick to the shadows in order to steer clear of the authorities who are far from fans of your art. ARTE Experience’s newest mobile/PC game Vandals is all about becoming a legendary street artist. In this turn-based puzzler, you’ll navigate the globe and spray down the many open canvases you’ll discover. Utilize this essential developer curated guide and you’ll become the next celebrated graffiti artist known to (mobile) man. It’s time to stake your claim as the world’s sneakiest, most creative graffiti tag master.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Vandals.

1. Get a Preview of How Effective Your Sound Will be at Distracting the Cops

• Press the whistle icon to get a line of sight as to its reach. Whistling skills are crucial in sending the cops astray and save you from wasting turns. You can whistle multiple times, but it’ll cost you a turn each time.

2. Get an Assist and Use the Graffiti Generator

• Being a graffiti artist can get exhausting but you can take a break by utilizing the painting tool. It’ll provide different versions of your pseudo, and you can add your own touches and make it your own. Don’t forget you can always go back and retry the level and create a new work.

3. Dotted Lines Do Not Equal Safety

• Only you can move on the dotted lines, but the police can see you and arrest you through them.

4. Find the Origins of Street Art and Real-Life Art

• Look carefully around you, not just for cops but for bonuses. A shimmer or an old polaroid can reveal a primer for the history of street art, terminology, and tips. You can also find real-life artwork from legendary artists hidden on walls.

5. Switch Between Landscape and Portrait Modes

• Seamlessly switch between landscape and portrait modes during your gameplay session. Depending on the situation it can give you a better angle or view.

6. Uncover All the Details in a Level With the Zoom Mode

• Remember to utilize the zoom function to see more of a level, which can show enemies and bonuses. You can simply pinch or zoom on Mobile or use the + and – buttons.

7. Retry Any Level and Enhance Your Art by Blending Fresh Paint Over Fading Colors

• Every time you retry a level and hit up the same wall, your previous work will be poorly buffed (removed) and you can either paint over it completely or add cool color effects. Take advantage of your past playthrough and try to accomplish the mission with less turn and improve your ranking.

8. Share Your Creations on Social Networks

• Don’t let those bragging rights go to waste. Upon completing missions when playing Vandals on mobile version, you’ll be prompted to share. You can also share by selecting your favorites from your black book.

9. Those Lures are There for a Reason

• Evade the authorities by distracting them with lures. Throw bottles away from and trigger alarms to send them away from you and your goal.

10. The World was NOT Designed for Right-Handed People

• Creating your latest piece can be difficult using your non-dominant hand. The Vandals world was created equal for right, left and even ambidextrous folks.

See Also