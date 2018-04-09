How to Get the Wiggle Emote in Fortnite: Battle Royale

Another round of new emotes and skins have debuted in Fortnite: Battle Royale’s item shop. One that has players wanting to bust a move is the Wiggle Emote. Here’s how to get the new Emote.

As with all items, emotes and skins in the item shop, they are only there for a limited time but they will come back into the shop at a later date usually. Right now, you’ll be able to head into the item shop and purchase the Wiggle dance emote for 500 V-Bucks.

If you want to grab this new skin, you should probably grab it sooner rather than later since it recently hit the shop and certainly won’t be there for an extended period of time. The emote is Blue which puts it in the Rare category. As a result of this it makes the cost come down but it’s still a nice looking emote.

Another popular skin that probably received some added popularity due to a leak was the Raven skin. This was another skin that was only available for a limited time so there’s no telling when it will be available again. The super rare skins tend to only be available for a short time before appearing again. We have seen the return of the Wukong skin already so it’s possible we don’t have to wait very long.

Make like a worm… and wiggle! Available in Store now. pic.twitter.com/AlEpdbuTb9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 9, 2018

What’s becoming very difficult in Fortnite: Battle Royale is deciding what emotes to take with you in any given match. Since the release of the game into free-to-play there have been dozens of new emotes that have been added and there have been a surprising amount of good ones. While that is good news it does make things difficult since you have to decide what ones to leave behind.

The Wiggle emote will likely have its day in the sun for the time being since it’s brand new but we’ll likely see it fade away in favor of some of the other emotes. As we said before, if you want to grab the Wiggle emote you should probably get it now before it leaves the store for a while.

More emotes are likely in the pipeline for Fortnite so if you miss out on this one you’ll probably be able to find some more cool ones in the future. Keep in mind that all the emotes and skins found in the Season 3 Battle Pass are exclusive to that Battle Pass and won’t be in the game after that.

Finish up the Battle Pass if you plan on using any of those emotes and skins in the future. We’re looking at you John Wick skin. The same thing goes for the previous Battle Pass, players is able to Floss or do the Worm anymore if they just started playing.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

