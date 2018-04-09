Zeraora Is the Newest Pokemon in Ultra Sun & Moon

Zeraora is the newest and final Mythical Pokemon for Pokemon Ultra Sun & Moon.

According to a recent trailer, the Pokemon can join your party in Pokemon Ultra Sun & Moon. The dates and methods of distribution are currently unknown. We will give you an update once we find out how to acquire Zeraora.

Zeraora, aka the Thunderclap Pokemon, is a pure electric type with the ability of Volt Absorb which converts all electric-type damage into regenerated HP, according to Bulbapedia. It has the signature move of Plasma Fists which turns all subsequent normal-type moves, even status moves, into electric-type moves. So if Zeraora attacks and then its opponent uses a normal-type attack move, it will heal Zeraora.

As for its base stat spread, its HP is at 88, its attack at 112, its defense at 75, its special attack at 102, its special defense at 80, and its speed at 143. That’s a total of 600 just like the other Mythical Pokemon.

According to Newsweek, Zeraora was revealed with the new trailer for Pokemon the Movie: Everyone’s Story which was shown off during the Japanese variety show Oha Suta. The movie will be releasing in Japan in July.

The last Mythical Pokemon to be offered was Marshadow, a fighting-ghost type, back in October 2017 for Pokemon Sun & Moon. The Pokemon was made available via codes distributed from GameStop stores. Shiny Silvally was made available via codes at GameStop stores shortly after that.

Since February, the Pokemon Company has been offering free Legendary Pokemon every month. According to the official website, every one of the Legendary Pokemon offered throughout the year will be at least level 60 and are available to download into Pokemon Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon as well as Pokemon Sun & Moon.

The Pokemon being offered for April are Raikou and Entei. They are acquired from codes from Target stores from April 22 through 29. You can get Entei for your copy of Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Sun or Raikou for your copy of Pokemon Ultra Moon and Pokemon Moon.

Here’s a list of the upcoming Pokemon being offered:

April: Raikou or Entei May: Xerneas or Yveltal June: Shiny Zygarde July: Tornadus or Thundurus August: Groudon or Kyogre September: Latios or Latias October: Reshiram or Zekrom November: Ho-Oh or Lugia

And here are instructions on how to redeem the Pokemon from the official website:

1. Open your Pokémon Sun, Pokémon Moon, Pokémon Ultra Sun, or Pokémon Ultra Moon game.

2. Select Mystery Gift on the main menu.

3. Select Receive Gift.

4. Select Get with Code/Password, then Yes, then Yes again to connect to the internet.

5. Enter your code.

6. Watch as you receive your Pokémon!

7. Resume the game, make sure you have an empty space in your party, and speak to the delivery person in any Pokémon Center to receive your Pokémon!

8. Be sure to save your game!

