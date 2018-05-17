Activision finally announced details for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 at a big reveal event on May 17. One detail they announced was that players can have access to the private beta if they pre-order the game.

But when is Black Ops 4’s beta date? Well unfortunately, at the time of writing Activision hasn’t announced the dates and times for the beta. We’ll be sure to update the article when we have more information.

The private beta for Call of Duty: WWII began on August 25, 2017 before the game’s release on November 3, 2017. The beta for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare ran from October 14, 2016 to October 17, 2016 and then on October 21, 2016 to October 24, 2016 before the game released on November 4, 2016. The beta for Black Ops 3 was from August 26, 2015 through August 30, 2015 before the game released on November 6, 2015. So we expect a similar time frame maybe around August of 2018 before the game’s October 12, 2018 release.

However we do have a few details about the beta from the official Black Ops 4 website. The beta may begin on different dates depending on the platform. The minimum beta duration is three days. The Private beta is being offered for a limited time only at participating retailers while beta codes last. Platform availability and launch dates are subject to change.

According to the website, the multiplayer for Black Ops 4 sees the return of Specialists from Black Ops 3 and the Pick 10 system which lets players choose 10 elements to make up their loadout. This time the system includes a new Gear category. Attachments are no longer shared across a class of weapons as each weapon will have their own set of attachments. The game will feature a “Predictive Patter Recoil System” allowing players to make adjustments while aiming and shooting with each weapon operating differently. Specialists now have their own Special Issue Equipment that grants unique abilities, such as Ruin who has a Grapple Gun for rapid traversal and ground slams. Scorestreaks return as well.

Health will no longer regenerate as players must manually trigger the healing process with a button press. Players can equip one of two healing items in the Gear slot: the Stim Pack which has players healing more often and more quickly or the Body Armor which reduces damage from bullets until it breaks. You can also be healed by the medic specialist Crash.

The game will be “boots on the ground” without any wall-running or thrust-jumping. The Fog of War feature will now only display one’s immediate surroundings on the mini-map or those of fellow players.

According to Forbes, grenades and abilities will recharge similar to how they work in Destiny. Items/abilities are set to R1 while health recovery is set to L1.

Black Ops 4 will not have a traditional single player campaign, as Forbes confirmed. Instead it will have a Battle Royale mode known as Blackout, where players fight each other on “the biggest map in Call of Duty history” while playing as characters from the Black Ops universe. Players can expect to use weapons from the Black Ops universe along with RC-XDs, traps, and land, sea, and air vehicles. Even zombies are coming to the game mode.

Zombies is also making a return with up to four players fighting off zombies in one of three campaigns released upon launch. “IX” is a gladiatorial fight, “Voyage of Despair” is an Indiana Jones-like adventure, and the other is titled “Blood of the Dead.”

