Bridal Ninian, Sanaki, & Tharja Build Guide for Fire Emblem Heroes

New Bridal heroes have been added to Fire Emblem Heroes today, adding to the Bridal heroes introduced last year. All three are mage units that are worth summoning in their own way.

Here’s a guide on Bridal Ninian, Sanaki, and Tharja so you can optimize their builds to be the very best.

Builds were constructed thanks to recommendations from Gamepress and my own knowledge of the game.

Bridal Ninian

Bridal Ninian ditches her dragon stone for a blue tome and a flying horse. True to her normal form, Ninian has pretty high speed but low attack defense, and relatively low resistance. However what makes Ninian truly special is her Dance ability which lets a far more powerful unit take out another enemy or escape from a vulnerable position. Because her flying ability lets her cross areas that other units can’t, she can reach teammates quicker or escape from attackers. While her fighting abilities leave a lot to be desired, she shares a spotlight with New Year Azura as a fantastic dancer unit.

Bridal Ninian can do well with an attack or speed boon to help out with attacking foes and is fine with an HP or defense bane.

With Fresh Bouquet+, Fortify Fliers, and the Hone Attack 3 Sacred Seal, she can grant fellow flying units attack +4, speed +4, defense +6, and resistance +6 at the beginning of the turn (so long as her allies are adjacent to her).

Add Fury to boost her stats so that she’s more capable in combat. You don’t want to have her fight often, but she can knock off some enemy HP for her teammates. Just be careful to not fight a unit with Distant Counter. Fury’s effect makes you take six damage after combat but she won’t be fighting much anyway and her flying ability can let her cross barriers others can’t so that they don’t attack back.

As for her B Skill, her standard ability of Chill Attack is a great support move as it lowers the attack of the foe on the enemy team with the highest attack stat by seven. You could also use Flier Formation which lets a unit move to a space adjacent to a flier ally within 2 spaces which gives her more options when using dance.

Finally, add Moonbow to help her deal with high resistance foes.

Obviously Bridal Ninian fits in nicely with other flying units who appreciate her buffs such as Cordelia, Cherche, and Elincia. However she would sit comfortably with any other high speed and attack units. Just be sure to swap out Fortify Fliers with a more general “Hone” skill.

Ninian will fall easily to archers like Brave Lyn and Bridal Cordelia who can exploit her low defense and vulnerability to arrows. Green units and dragon units with Distant Counter like Hector can easily decimate her if she attacks them without killing them off.

Bridal Sanaki

Bridal Sanaki is not only a rare breed of hero being a flier with a magic tome but is also the strongest hero of her type. Her massive attack stat of 36 and access to Blade tomes can easily decimate all but ridiculously high resistance red units which aren’t that common. She can also tank popular blue tome wielders thanks to her high resistance. Her speed isn’t too shabby either. However, her defense is very low making her fall prey to archers.

Bridal Sanaki is best with an attack boon but she can also work well with a speed boon. She can live with an HP or defense bane.

Gronnblade+ is a must as it adds total buffs on the unit to damage dealt. This is great for Bridal Sanaki especially as she can accept powerful flier bonuses like Hone Fliers or Fortify Fliers.

Death Blow adds six extra attack if initiating combat which is also a must for this set. Alternatively you can use Swift Sparrow to boost attack and speed to make her more likely to make follow-up attacks. Fury is also good for boosting you speed as well as your attack, defense, and resistance if you don’t mind the damage penalty.

Chill Resistance reduces the resistance of an enemy by seven, making them even more vulnerable to your attacks than before. However you need to inherit it from Spring Catria. Alternatively you can use Desperation to attack and then follow-up attack strong melee units with Distant Counter. Her Def/Res Link can also be useful for adding more bulk as it adds six extra defense and resistance to you and your ally after using a movement assist skill.

Your C skill is up to you. Anything that buffs fliers is pretty obvious. However you can also go for Res Ploy which makes all foes in cardinal directions with less resistance than the unit lose five resistance.

Then add Reposition to get your allies to key positions in the battle and the special skill of Glimmer which has a low cooldown and scales off of Sanaki’s high attack. Also be sure to add an Attack +3 seal for even more attack power.

You can also use her default weapon of Nifl Frostflowers which grants plus three attack and boosts Sanaki’s attack and speed by the number of allies within two spaces times two (for a maximum of six to attack and speed). While this requires Sanaki to be near her partners at all times, she’s able to make follow-up attacks much more often and works well with a speed boon Sanaki.

If using Nifl Frostflowers, swap out Death Blow with Swift Sparrow and add Desperation. Also swap out Reposition with Ardent Sacrifice in order to heal allies while lowering your hit points and activating Desperation. Keep Glimmer or use Iceberg to take advantage of Bridal Sanaki’s high resistance. Goad Fliers boosts the stats of all the flier allies around you. Keep the Attack +3 Sacred Seal.

Bridal Sanaki is best on a team of flying units. Caeda’s Wing Sword will help with thick armor units that threaten Bridal Sanaki. Bridal Ninian is perfect for buffing Bridal Sanaki thanks to her spread of buff abilities as is New Year Azura. Bridal Sanaki can also finish off enemies weakened by Firesweep weapon users.

Bridal Sanaki’s high attack and resistance makes her weak to Chill skills. She’s also weak to archers and anti-mage units with massive resistance such as Felicia, Faye, Sigurd, Julia, and Deirdre.

Bridal Tharja

Like Bridal Sanaki, Bridal Tharja has high attack but also has high speed. This makes her a very effective infantry mage unit. However both her defense and resistance are paper thin with even a buffed green unit with a Blade tome taking her down. She also faces competition from the legions of high attack and speed red melee units for team composition. Never the less she’s one of the best red tome users in the game and can help take down heavy hitters like bulky green armor units with the proper support.

Bridal Tharja is best with a boon in either attack or speed and can live with a bane in defense or resistance.

Rauorblade+ is best as it boosts damage dealt from buffs. Infantry units can’t take advantage of other movement type buffs but you can easily power Bridal Tharja up with a unit with a Hone skill in both their C skill slot and their Sacred Seal slot.

Fury is great for boosting overall stat effectiveness as we discussed before. Desperation is a must as Tharja can fire off her attack and her follow-up attack before the enemy retaliates. Plus with the damage of Fury you can get into the HP threshold to activate Desperation safely. The C skill is up to you but Gamepress recommends using Odd Atk Wave from Ishtar which grants plus six attack to Bridal Tharja and Adjacent allies at the start of odd-numbered turns, which means that Bridal Tharja can essentially apply a buff to herself every other turn.

Draw Back works for getting allies out of enemy attack range and Ardent Sacrifice lets Bridal Tharja safely activate Desperation. Her default assist skill of Rally Atk/Spd also works really well to boost other heavy hitting units. Glimmer and Draconic Aura are both great special skills as they scale off of attack. She can greatly benefit from an Attack +3 or Speed +3 Sacred Seal.

Bridal Tharja also works well with her Muspell Fireposy, which grants plus three speed and boosts her attack and speed by the number of allies within two spaces times two (for a maximum of six to attack and speed). This is also pretty powerful provided you’re with your teammates at all times. You can use the build above but use Hone Atk for your C skill to help out the allies near you.

Speaking of which, Tharja pairs wonderfully with other color blade tome users like Nino and Ishtar. She can also get a hand from bulky green units like Hector and Fallen Robin who can cover her weakness to blue units.

Blue units like Reinhardt, Delthea, and Istar can decimate Bridal Tharja as they resist her attacks and can retaliate back especially if they have Red Tomebreaker. Sword units wielding Distant Counter are also a big problem.

And that’s all you need to know to build Bridal Ninian, Sanaki, and Tharja. Let us know if you have any recommendations on how to build these heroes in the comment section below. Be sure to also check out our guide on last year’s Bridal heroes by clicking on the link below.

