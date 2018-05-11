10 Chain Strike Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Com2uS Corp. knows a thing or two about creating fine mobile strategy RPG experiences.

Their latest venture into the sub-genre is Chain Strike, an anime-stylized experience with deep gameplay mechanics. Battles erupt on a chessboard where players push their Guardians to different positions and vie for victory. The addictive nature of Chain Strike comes from collecting over 200 Guardians, trekking through the epic Story Mode, and figuring out the best battle tactics. The fine folks that developed this mobile gem put together an essential tips guide full of advice. Take heed to the tips listed below and you’ll transform into a master tactician!

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Chain Strike:

Download the Chain Strike APK here.

1. Always Seek Out Additional Aid

• When in doubt, check the Help section. The help section provides in-depth details of all aspects of Chain Strike. There’s also tips & guides for further guidance. If you’d like tips from other players, head over to the official forums.

2. Auto Battle!

• If you’re still having trouble learning the game and best practices, enable the Auto Battle function, which allows you to observe the game with minimal involvement.

3. Strive for S-Rank!

• Aim for as many S-ranks in Adventure Mode as you can. You gain one-time exclusive S Rank rewards in each stage and chapter. There are total of three difficulties and you can rewards completing each difficulty level. If you finish the “Chapter S Rank Achievement Mission” luxurious rewards await!

4. Invest in the Magic Shop

• Unlock all the additional slots in the Magic Shop and check in often to buy rare items. The Magic shop resets every hour, so don’t be a stranger! The more the slots you unlock, the higher the chance for rare items.

5. Promotion Battles = EXTRA GP!

• Participate in Promotion Battles for Glory Points (GP) to invest in your Nexus and to trade in at the Glory Shop. Upgrading your Nexus to gain greater advantage against your opponent. Keep a look out at the Glory Shop for exclusive high-tier items, too!

6. Research Your Post-Match Battle Stat’s

• Check the Battle Stats for your team and your opponent at the end of the match for more insight into your team’s performance and efficiency. Experiment by changing up your team and equipment set.

7. Battle Pre-Planning

• Before each battle, you can reassign your Guardians and cater them to their specific movement. Highlight them to preview where they land on their first turn, and optimize your chances to win in the battle.

8. Keep Your Defenses Up!

• If you’ve run out of attack moves during your turn, your best bet is to go on defense rather than ending your turn. Highlight your enemies to see their movement and use the rest of your turn to get your Guardians out of harm’s way. Another option is placing a fellow Guardian in front of the other in order to protect its comrade.

9. Take the Cooldown Time Into Effect While Utilizing Powerful Attacks

• Powerful attacks have a cooldown, and coordinating them accordingly increases your chances of a swift and efficient victory. Be aware of the cooldown countdown and strategize your best position once it’s available again.

10. Pincer Attacks

• Pincer Attacks are crucial to victory. Position your Guardians to strike together for big damage. Watch for colored lines of lights as it indicates your team is in range for a team attack.

