Fortnite to Add Epic & Legendary Burst Assault Rifle

Tuesdays are the new Thursday when it comes to Fortnite Season 4. A new burst assault rifle is in the works and it could be here as soon as tomorrow’s version 4.2 update.

The current burst assault rifle in the game comes in white, green and blue but this new one will allow purple and oranges to drop. The burst assault rifle, if in the right hands, is currently one of most deadly guns in the game and it is about to get even better.

The burst assault rifle will become the first gun to have have colored-tiers which is probably something nobody saw coming. Technically the assault rifle with the Scar is the first weapon but we’re not going to count that here.

First popping up in the news section, the new burst assault rifle looks like it has a different appearance so it looks like it’ll be a brand new gun instead of just a different tier. We’ll find out more once the update officially hits tomorrow morning.

If we had to guess, we’d say it would operate the same was as the normal burst assault the same as the current one just with more damage. It will probably still have the same 3-shot burst and take medium ammo but we’ll be able to tell you for certain tomorrow.

There will be downtime for tomorrow’s update which usually hits around 4 a.m. ET. The downtime usually doesn’t last very long so you shouldn’t have to wait around too long. There have been some instances where the downtime has lasted longer than expected so we can say for certainty how long the downtime will be.

Season 4 made the weekly updates happen on Tuesdays instead of Thursdays. This means a new set of weekly challenges happen two days earlier which is nice if you’re craving more Fortnite.

Fortnite and Epic Games have been adding a lot of new content lately including the Clinger grenades and a weekly release of new skins. Recent updates have also seen some of the weapons taken some of the weapons previously introduced out of the game. The guided rocket launcher, smoke grenade and crossbow have all been removed from the game.

Tomorrow’s update will also mark the end of the Infinity Gauntlet limited-time mode that saw the emergence of Thanos into the game. The Thanos event was part of the Infinity War and Fortnite crossover. No skins were introduced with this event which was a disappointment but the door isn’t shut forever.

With Season 4 coming out around the same time as the new Avengers movie, this crossover doesn’t seem all that strange. It’s hard to believe anyone actually predicted this event but it was certainly a pleasant surprise.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also: