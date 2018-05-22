Fortnite Update Adds Long-Awaited Jetpack

The jetpack in Fortnite was first announced several months ago but never actually went into the game. All of that changes with today’s version 4.2 update that adds the jetpack.

The jetpack is the first of a new item archetype called backpacks. These backpacks will take up an inventory slot and can be moved around your inventory to different locations. Only one backpack item can be carried at a time so you won’t be able to stockpile jetpacks and whatever else Epic has up its sleeve.

Putting on a backpack in game will hide your current back bling so don’t fret if you see your pride and joy disappear as it is not a bug. The jetpack will be rare as it’s only found in chests and carries a legendary rarity.

Here are the full patch notes for the jetpack:

Jetpack added.

Legendary Rarity.

Found in Treasure Chests.

The Jetpack is the first of a new item type: Backpacks. Backpacks take an inventory slot (like weapons & consumables) and can be moved to different positions. Only one Backpack can be carried at a time. If you pick up a different Backpack, it will be automatically swapped with the one currently equipped. When a Backpack is fully consumed, it will be automatically destroyed. While a Backpack is equipped, your Back Bling cosmetics will be hidden. Back Bling will be reapplied when the Backpack is no longer equipped.

The Jetpack is engaged by jumping while in mid-air, providing additional mobility. While flying, there is a limited duration it can be used before it must charge again. Recharge begins when the Jetpack is not in use. You can not enter Targeting Mode while in the air. On controller, using the Targeting Mode input will trigger the Jetpack.



Also coming back with this update is the limited-time mode of Solid Gold. This time it’s bigger and better than ever, hence the v2. Solid Gold gives players a wide assortment of legendary weapons meaning the carnage will be at an all-time high in this mode.

Another LTM called Close Encounters is coming this Friday and it will put use to the new jetpack item. The match will take about 15 minutes and will only feature jetpacks and shotguns meaning there will be a lot of close quarter encounters, hence the name. The storm will move in quicker but you don’t have to worry since you have the jetpack on your back.

Limited-time modes are like the name suggests – limited – so make sure you hop into Fortnite and try out these two modes before they go the way of the 50v50 and Thanos event.

Update 4.2 was a content update so we didn’t see much in the way of changes to the game such as buffing of weapons or bug fixes so you’ll have to stay tuned for another update in the future that covers that. For the full list of patch notes for today’s update head to this link right here.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also: