How to Get the Nitelite Skin in Fortnite

After being leaked a few days into the start of Fortnite’s Season 4, the Nitelite skin is now available in the game’s item shop for a limited time.

A number of skins were leaked May 1 that showcased much of the immediate future Fortnite had in store. It looks like that future was more immediate than we first though because the first set of skins are already available in the Nitelite and Liteshow.

The Nitelite (male) and Liteshow (female) skins are available in the item shop as of 8 p.m. ET May 3 and will likely remain there at least until the item shop updates again today.

These two skins look to resemble a character you’d find at a rave or nightclub rather than the superhero theme of Season 4. Whatever the case may be, these skins are sure to find an audience with someone.

The two skins feature Uncommon rarity (green) so that means they are available for just 800 V-Bucks. This comes as a bit of a bargain as many of skins cost as much as 2,000 V-Bucks. The datamined skins are certainly not the only skins on the way as they only show off a handful of upcoming skins and also include many of the ones already included in the Battle Pass.

There have been a lot of scams going around lately regarding V-Bucks. Remember that there is no such thing as “free V-Bucks” so anyone offering that to you is trying to scam you. The only way to earn V-Bucks is by completing quests in the Save the World PvE mode or by purchasing them or earning them through the Battle Pass. Don’t fall for the tricks and don’t trust anyone asking for you information to give you free V-Bucks.

These skins are only available in the item shop so make sure you don’t miss your chance while they are there. All item shops skins are only there for a limited time before they come back around. Most of the skins usually do arrive for an encore so while it’s not ideal to miss out on a skin you want you shouldn’t have to worry about them coming back around.

More emotes, skins, etc. are likely in the pipeline for Fortnite so if you miss out on this one you’ll probably be able to find some more cool ones in the future. Keep in mind that all the emotes and skins found in the Season 4 Battle Pass are exclusive to that Battle Pass and won’t be in the game after that. You’ll have to purchase the Battle Pass if you want to get all of the skins found there.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.

