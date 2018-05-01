How to Unlock Fortnite’s Omega Skin

The long awaited Fortnite Season 4 has arrived with it comes a whole new Battle Pass a new set of challenges and rewards, including the Omega skin.

Purchasing the Battle Pass will give players 100 tiers of rewards that have to be done of the course of 69 days. With Season 3, Epic Games has sped up the process in earning tiers so if players play the game normally they should be able to finish out the Battle Pass.

Season 4’s Battle Pass has a whole new set of skins, emotes and even wall sprays to unlock. One thing many players will have their eye on is the Omega skin. Fittingly, the Omega skin is the last unlock of the season.

This means players will have to progress through all 100 tiers of the Battle Pass. Since the season just started players will have plenty of time to do so. If time is running out or you want the skin right away, you can always purchase your way through to the end for 150 V-Bucks a tier.

We’ll almost certainly see streamers like Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, Summit1G and Dr Disrespect do this as top streamers usually drop a lot of money into the game they stream.

Luckily, there are a lot of different rewards along the way so you won’t just be stuck waiting for the Omega skin. Purchasing the Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks will get players the Carbide and Battlehawk skins right away so they have something to throw on in the meantime.

Outside of the skins, players will earn new Back Blings, loading screens and wall sprays. Wall sprays are a new addition with patch 4.0 and it allows players to tag the environment with sprays of their choice. There’s everything from rainbows to smiley faces so there’s a lot to choose from.

The Omega skin will be a Season 4 exclusive so if you want to use this skin you’re going to have to finish the Battle Pass before the end of Season 4. As the season draws closer to its conclusion players will be give the option to purchase tiers in bulk at a lower price so you should haven’t to worry too much if time is running out.

Of course the best way to earn this skin is to play every day and not drop a ton of money into the game. If the Omega skin is worth it to you then you’re going to have to get a lot of playing time in. Previous skins that are no longer available include the Black Knight and the John Wick skin.

The meteors have made contact with the ground with Fortnite’s Season 4 and with that comes a variety of changes to this season. The most notable is the Dusty Divot that allows players to consume Hop Rocks and have low gravity. You can read more about the changes here.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.