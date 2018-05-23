Fortnite Pro-Am: All The Teams So Far

Fresh off the news of Epic Games giving $100 million for future Fortnite esports tournaments, some of the teams for E3’s Fortnite’s Pro-Am have been revealed.

The tournament will feature an assortment of streamers, content creators and various celebrities. The idea seems to be to feature a popular streamer or creator alongside a celebrity.

Some of the teams have been revealed by Epic Games to give us a taste of what to expect going forward.

50 pros and 50 celebrities are featured in the event as they work to earn $3 million in charity prize money. The event will take place June 12 at 6:30 p.m. EST in Los Angeles. For those not in attendance at the event itself, it is also available to watch via stream at the following links:

Twitch – FortniteGame

Youtube – Fortnite

Facebook – @FortniteGame

Twitter – @FortniteGame

Mixer – Fortnite

Tickets for the event will be available for purchase through an email link sent to players for $10 located in the Los Angeles area. Those in attendance will get to see the matches live and get an exclusive swag bag and free foot from Durr Burger, Fortnite’s fictional burger joint.

The Battle Bus is en-route to #E32018! Join us in LA at the #FortniteE3 booth or tune into the 100 player Pro-Am featuring: Ninja + Marshmello

Myth + Paul George

Pokimane + Desiigner

Markiplier + Joel McHale

Gotaga + Demetrious Johnson …and more! https://t.co/XpVugkUVFo pic.twitter.com/uBOTGdCPoC — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 22, 2018

As for who will be competing in the event, we have a small list of names that have been revealed but we still have much more that hasn’t been revealed yet. Here are the list of teams and players competing in the event so far:

Ninja & Marshmello (EDM Artist)

Myth & Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder Small Forward)

Pokimane & Desiigner (Rapper)

Markiplier & Joel McHale (Actor/Comedian)

Gotaga & Demetrious Johnson (MMA Fighter)

While we only have five teams officially announced, it’s a pretty good idea of what to expect. Ninja and Myth seem like a no-brained to include after seeing the Las Vegas event earlier in the year and the draw that event ended up being.

We’re looking forward to seeing more teams being announced and we’ll be sure to update this post when more teams have been revealed. For the full set of details surrounding the tournament, head to link here.

Aside from this event, there are also weekly Fortnite tournaments hosted by Keemstar on Twitch every Friday. Many of the big streamers compete in the event and even stream it themselves so if you’re looking for Fortnite competitions before E3 you might want to tune in.

Another limited-time mode called Close Encounters is coming this Friday, the same day as the Keemstar tournament, and it will put use to the new jetpack item. The match will take about 15 minutes and will only feature jetpacks and shotguns meaning there will be a lot of close quarter encounters, hence the name. The storm will move in quicker but you don’t have to worry since you have the jetpack on your back.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

