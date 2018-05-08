How to Play as Thanos in Fortnite

Today marks the start of the Infinity War and Fortnite crossover. This new solo only event drops players into an already limited area as they either work with each other or against each other to take down Thanos. Many players are interested in playing as Thanos and we have a quick rundown on how to do that.

If you’re one of the lucky players to find the Infinity Gauntlet once it strikes from a meteor. Once the meteor hits the ground, the gauntlet will appear on your compass, as will the player who becomes Thanos.

Once you become Thanos you are greeted with 300 shield and 700 health, which gives you an effective health pool of 1,000. While Thanos is quite the beefy adversary, you are also very vulnerable due to your sheer size and the ability to be tracked on the map.

Instead of having six inventory slots for your guns and harvesting tool, Thanos only comes with three. He has a primary attack, a secondary attack and a leaping ability. Here’s the quick rundown:

Primary Attack: A mighty punch that knocks enemies back and destroys structures.

Secondary Attack: Harness the energy of the Power stone to fire a blast that does damage over time.

Leap: A super-jump that can vault Thanos over all but the largest obstructions.

The primary attack will only hit for 80 so players have a chance to survive if they aren’t already weak. One thing that will cause problems is Thanos is largely stationary for many of his attacks, such as when he’s punching straight forward or shooting his beam. He’s especially vulnerable while charging his super-jump.

Players will surely take advantage of Thanos’ limited mobility in an effort to kill. One thing that does help Thanos stay alive is the ability to regenerate the full 300 shield every time he eliminates a player.

Getting the high ground against Thanos will also be something players will try to do as they will be out of range from his punches and force Thanos to jump into the air or fire his beam, making him a sitting duck.

Thanos is at his strongest in the early-game as players will be scrambling for guns or becoming Thanos himself. As the game progresses towards the late-game players will be more cautious and the player who is Thanos will have to be especially cautious.

While Thanos is very powerful, whoever is playing him will have to know their limitations. He is a lot of fun to play as but many players will end up tunnel-visioning him which will make it hard to actually win the match as Thanos. If the last few players have Gold SCARs or something of the sort it will be really hard to obtain that Victory Royale.

With the addition of the Thanos mode, players were wondering if Marvel skins would be added into the game. The answer to that question is no, at least for right now.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.

