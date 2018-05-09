Fortnite’s Twitch Prime Pack 2 Skins & How to Get Them

Twitch and Fortnite have teamed up yet again by offering a new set of skins exclusive to Twitch Prime members.

This new pack, dubbed Twitch Prime Pack 2, will be available to all Twitch Prime members, but there will also be some ways to work around this even if you aren’t an active Twitch Prime member.

You may actually have a membership to Twitch Prime that you don’t know about. When Amazon bought Twitch that actually made it so all active Amazon Prime memberships comes with a Twitch Prime membership for free. This means all you have to do is link your Twitch account to your Amazon account and you’ll have a Twitch Prime membership.

This new Twitch Prime pack becomes available today, May 9, so don’t miss out if you’ve been looking forward to having these skins. Several streamers received early access to the Twitch Prime pack so here’s a look at the skins in-game.

Many Twitch streamers have already gotten access to the new Twitch Prime loot (image via @ninja)…goes live for all Twitch Prime Members on May 9. https://t.co/bT77HVyvsw pic.twitter.com/b3r8s5jZRH — FortniteINTEL.com • Fortnite news (@FortniteBR) May 8, 2018

Here’s everything included with the new Twitch Prime pack:

Exclusive Battle Royale Trailblazer Outfit

● On the forefront of victory.

Exclusive Battle Royale True North Back Bling

● Find your way.

Exclusive Battle Royale Tenderizer Pickaxe

● Leave a good first impression.

Exclusive Battle Royale Freestylin’ Emote

● Tear up the dance floor.

To redeem your rewards all you have to do is redeem the pack on Twitch and then fire up Fortnite. This also applies to all platforms, not just PC. Your Fortnite content is shared and available to use across PC, console and mobile, as long as you use the same Epic Games account on each platform. However, content is not shared between Xbox One and PS4, even if you log into the same Epic Games account.

Outside of the free Twitch Prime loot, having a Twitch Prime membership has other positives. Twitch Prime gives subscribers a free Twitch subscription every month that will allow them to subscribe to their favorite streamers once a month and gain access to their emotes while also supporting the streamer.

If you have even watched one stream of Tyler “Ninja” Blevins then you’ll know how much power Twitch Prime actually has. On top of the free subscription, Twitch Prime members receive a special badge next to their name on Twitch and will be able to watch any stream without being interrupted by ads.

Yesterday kicked off the Infinity War and Fortnite crossover event that brought Thanos into the game through a limited-time mode. This new mode introduces the Infinity Gauntlet into Fortnite and allows players to actually transform into the Infinity War villain. Don’t miss your chance to try this mode as it’s a lot of fun.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

