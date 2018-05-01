How to Get Fortnite’s Blockbuster and Carbide

Season 4 has officially arrived for Fortnite and it’s bringing with it a plethora of content. This includes skins, pickaxes, sprays, emotes, and even a new location on the map for users to explore. One of the biggest draws will undoubtedly be Season 4 since it is full of the coolest looking loot in the game. However, unlike previous seasons, developer Epic Games are including two additional cosmetic items that aren’t unlocked by hitting a certain level.

The items in question are the Blockbuster skin, Carbide skin, and Carbide pickaxe. To obtain these pieces of loot, players will need to first purchase this season’s Battle Pass and finish the corresponding challenges linked to them. There is currently no other way to acquire either of these items in-game, so you’ll need to purchase the Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks. Once unlocked, players can view the challenges tied to Blockbuster and Carbide.

Here is every challenge you need to complete to unlock these items:

Blockbuster

Complete all challenges in a week

Complete all challenges in 2 different weeks

Complete all challenges in 3 different weeks

Complete all challenges in 4 different weeks

Complete all challenges in 5 different weeks

Complete all challenges in 6 different weeks

Complete all challenges in 7 different weeks

Carbide

Reach Season Level 10 – Underarmor

Reach Season Level 20 – Legs

Reach Season Level 30 – Arms

Reach Season Level 40 – Head

Reach Season Level 65 – Chestplate

Unlocking both of these exclusive items will take some time, so be prepared to commit if you want them. There are ten weeks in a Fortnite season, so thankfully, you’ll only have to finish seven of the weeks to obtain Blockbuster. In order to view the challenges for a specific week go to your menu and select the “Challenges” tab. From here you can see which weeks are unlocked, your progress, and what each challenge requires. We recommend always going into a game with a plan to further a certain challenge so you’re always making progress towards these cosmetic items.

Carbide’s is the most intriguing because it appears as if you unlock certain parts of his outfit as you level up. While it’s easy to think that Blockbuster’s silhouette is just Carbide’s outfit, they are actually different characters. Unlike Carbide, Blockbuster has a third bump on the top of his head while Carbide only has one on each side. Additionally, once you finish all of the challenges in Carbide’s section you’ll unlock his corresponding pickaxe.

When it comes to unlocking these skins it’s imperative that you focus on completing challenges over winning matches. While it’s always fun to claim first place, if you really want these outfits then you might need to take unnecessary risks. Every week always consists of eliminating players with a specific weapon, opening a certain amount of chests in a given location, and killing players in a certain area. There are also additional challenges, usually pertaining to Fortnite’s world.

Focus on the elimination and location specific challenges first since they are usually the easiest. Some challenges will require you to plan ahead such as last seasons “Visit 3 Gas Stations in a Single Life.” Those type of challenges are actually easier to do in squads since you’ll have fewer players to contend with. Plus, it’s nice to have someone watching your back as you complete specific objectives.

Players should unlock both of these skins in tandem – assuming you didn’t purchase the Battle Pass tier boost. It may take some time, but with a little dedication and luck, you’ll be rocking these outfits before Fortnite’s Season 4 ends.

