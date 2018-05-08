Two of the biggest things right now, Fortnite Battle Royale and Avengers: Infinity War, have mashed together in a limited time mode (LTM) for Fortnite, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Starting now, the Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup sees all 100 players fighting each other until there’s a last person standing as usual, but this time the Infinity Gauntlet is in play. The gauntlet contains all six ultra powerful Infinity Stones and transforms players into Thanos, the big bad from the Marvel movies.

With his massive health pool and devastating abilities that have players disintegrate in seconds, it may seem impossible to defeat him. But here’s how to beat Thanos in Fortnite.

Thanos gets three different abilities. He has a close range but damaging punch attack that does 80 damage each and can KO opponents in one to three hits depending on the player’s health. Then he gets a long range laser blast attack that rapidly decreases the hit points of players so long as he keeps the beam focused on them. Then he gets a super jump where he charges up for a few seconds and jump high into the air. Then he can slam down on the ground in a pretty big radius around him. Thanos is also immune to fall damage.

He has a shield health pool of 300 and a regular health pool of 700. However he can regenerate all of his shield points if he kills someone, even if all of his shield was completely depleted. However that doesn’t make him invincible by a long stretch.

An important thing to remember is that Thanos cannot pick up anything including weapons or healing items. The player who picks up the Infinity Gauntlet drops all of his/her items when becoming Thanos. That means that he can’t heal in a pinch and you can pick up the rare and powerful weapons of both Thanos and the fallen players to give yourself the edge.

The biggest thing you can do to beat Thanos is to live by the example of the Avengers and team up with other players. One vs. one Thanos is very hard to beat. But with multiple people attacking him at the same time, his health bar can be surprisingly easy to whittle down provided you can get through his shield barrier. Especially lay down the fire as he’s distracted attacking another player, preferably with high power weapons like rocket launchers and sniper rifles. So put aside your differences for the time being and band together!

Thanos has limited mobility and stands still for most of his moves. He is especially vulnerable when charging his super jump as he is rooted to the ground for a good two or three seconds. Take that opportunity to run circles around him and hit him from all sides.

It is especially important to fight Thanos from higher ground as opposed to ground level (at least two ramps high to avoid his punch attack according to Kytrex). If Thanos can’t reach you with either his laser blast or punch, he’ll try to jump and slam the ground. So build vertical structures or use the Port-A-Fort to get on top of him.

If fighting one on one, you still have a chance to take Thanos down (albeit a slight one). Do what any player would do and quickly put up some barriers or hide behind cover to block his laser blast. If Thanos is in the air, build some floors above you so that he have a harder time figuring out where you are when he does his ground slam (That particular trick we learned from YouTuber FortKnight). Using Launch Pads is also a great way to get some vertical distance between you and him as well as glide away as suggested by Kytrex. Then just keep your distance, hide away when you can, and whittle his health down.

Remember, despite his devastating abilities Thanos is just like any other player in the game.

Also keep in mind that while Thanos is in the game you’re still playing a Battle Royale game. You can be attacked by opportunistic players if you’re fighting against Thanos so keep an eye out for them.

After you beat Thanos, he drops the Infinity Gauntlet for you to pick up and become the next Thanos.

Have any more tips on how to beat Thanos? Share your strategies in the comment section below.

