Two of the biggest things right now, Fortnite Battle Royale and Avengers: Infinity War, have mashed together in a limited time mode (LTM) for Fortnite, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Starting now, the Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup sees all 100 players fighting each other until there’s a last person standing as usual, but this time the Infinity Gauntlet is in play. The gauntlet contains all six ultra powerful Infinity Stones and transforms players into Thanos, the big bad from the Marvel movies.

If you’re reading this, you’re probably wondering how to find the Infinity Gauntlet in Fortnite. Well look no further.

It appears that the Infinity Gauntlet spawns in random locations around the map. The gauntlet spawns a minute or two after the match begins. You’ll be able to find it easily if near it because it gives off an orange beacon of light straight up in the air. An icon also appears in your compass on the top of your screen and also on the map pointing you to exactly where it is. If someone finds the gauntlet before you, the icon will change from the gauntlet to Thanos’ face indicating that they have transformed into Thanos.

As Thanos you are at your strongest in the early game as the other players are still scavenging for resources and weapons. So having a better idea of where the Infinity Gauntlet will spawn when it does will give you a huge advantage.

Here’s the Fortnite Infinity Gauntlet locations we’ve found so far:

Slightly southwest of Retail Row (Source)

Tilted Towers (Source)

Salty Springs (Source: our own gameplay)

Between Shifty Shaft and Flush Factory (Source: our own gameplay)

Between Snobby Shores and Tilted Towers (Source: our own gameplay)

Southeast of Retail Row (Source: our own gameplay)

Between Retail Row and Moisty Mire (Source: our own gameplay)

We will continue to update the list as we find more locations. Let us know where you have found the Infinity Gauntlet in the comment section below.

After you transform into Thanos, you get three different abilities. You first get some close range but damaging punch attacks that do 80 damage each and can KO opponents in two or three hits. Then you get a long range laser blast attack that rapidly decreases the hit points of players so long as you keep the beam focused on them. Then you get a super jump where you charge up for a few seconds and jump high into the air. Then you can either fire your laser beam from the air or slam down on the ground in a pretty big radius around you. You are also immune to fall damage.

As Thanos you have a shield health pool of 300 and a regular health pool of 700. However you can regenerate all of your shield points if you kills someone, even if all of your shield was completely depleted. However that doesn’t make you invincible by a long stretch.

Players know that the best way to defeat you is to gang up on you, even if some players will try to attack you one vs. one. Players can attack you from all angles so be aware of your surroundings. You’ll have to pick off people one by one but that doesn’t mean that you can’t quickly turn around to deal some damage to other players and potentially bump them off.

Keep in mind that you don’t have a ton of mobility despite your massive jump. You’ll be standing still with all of your abilities, especially the super jump which has you rooted to the ground for a good two to three seconds before lift off. Players will use that window of opportunity to deal some damage so be sure to do this in relative safety while behind some cover.

You are most powerful on the ground as Thanos so players will attempt to attack you from higher ground when they can. Be sure to get up in the air with a super jump when that happens and either blast them with a laser or annihilate them with a ground slam. If they are standing on any structures, make them crumble so you can inflict falling damage.

