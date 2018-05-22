10 Iron Throne: Kingdoms Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Keeping your own kingdom intact is a supremely daunting task.

It’s up to you to amass a powerful army, tend to the needs of your townsfolk, and construct a massive castle. Netmarble’s Iron Throne: Kingdoms transports mobile players into a medieval world where their leadership is needed. Your ascent to greatness will be accompanied by dimensional wars, hero building, and constant kingdom maintenance. This extensive how-to guide is the perfect companion for those looking to attain the Iron Throne!

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Iron Throne: Kingdoms:

Download the Iron Throne: Kingdoms APK here.

1. Complete Daily Tasks

• To make your way to the top, you’re going to need a fair amount of resources and buffs. By completing various daily tasks, you will not only earn enough resources to sustain your kingdom, but also earn various rewards and buffs to help you take on less ambitious players.

• Dimensional Battle: By completing various challenges in the game mode, players are awarded resources, useful tools such as Auras to equip to your Heroes for combat, resource production buffs for your Castle, Material Chests to craft Equipment, Hero XP to increase your Heroes’ strength and more!

• Town Mode: In addition to having a riveting story, Town Mode offers additional buffs for completing several daily tasks. These buffs offer stat increases like Troop Capacity, March Speeds, and Calvary Attack Strength and more.

• AR Mode: Once reaching Citadel Lv. 15, the Dragon Altar will unlock and with it the AR mode feature! With the AR feature, you can bring your Dragon to life through your phone. Look in the sky through your camera feed and tap away to activate one hour of VIP benefits. Though you can view your Dragon through the AR feature at any time, you can only claim VIP benefits three times a day.

• Daily/Alliance/VIP Quests: Located in the bottom left corner of the screen, the “Quests” tab offers players rewards by simply tapping on them and waiting out the allotted time before they’re available to collect. To speed up the process of these Quests, players can either use Speed Up items, or activate their VIP status to use special perks to instantly complete Quests. In the event you complete all the Quests, you can tap on the “Refresh Quests” button to use a “Quest Chance” item to refill the Quest queue to perform them again and earn more rewards. “Quest Chance” items are available for purchase within the Shop. Check out the list posted below to see each Quest type:

– Daily Quests: Available for all players.

– Alliance Quests: Available to players only in an alliance.

– VIP Quests: Available to all players. VIP Quests require players to complete various objectives such as Training Soldiers, Building Traps, and more to earn VIP-related awards such as VIP Points and VIP activation time.

• Trade Ships: Located in your Castle port, these ships arrive several times daily to provide free rewards. Be sure to check on them, regularly.

• Login Rewards: Simply visit your “Event Center” and tap on the Login Reward to receive a free daily reward to help grow your Castle. Login Rewards vary from resources, speed up items, teleport scrolls, and more!

2. Don’t Skip Any Tutorials

• This one’s pretty self-explanatory. Just because the game offers you the option to skip the tutorial doesn’t always mean you should. By taking the time to understand the mechanics detailed in each aspect of the game’s tutorial, you’ll gain insightful knowledge to help you advance your Castle and progress through the game.

3. Resource Management

• Resources play a vital part in growing your Castle and maintaining your army. They are broken into categories of Food, Wood, Stone, Iron, and Silver. Each has their own use and are necessary for becoming a strong Lord. These resources can be obtained by completing various tasks and events. How you manager your resources is paramount to your success.

• Don’t Over-Collect: You may notice that resources not only appear on the top of the screen as numbers but also as items available in your inventory. The resources in your inventory are “banked” resources and cannot be ransacked by other players until redeemed. Unlike the resources in the inventory redeemed resources can be taken by other players. Resources in the inventory should only be collected when you plan on completing tasks like building, research, or troop training. If you over collect resources, you will be placing a massive target on your Castle when scouted.

• Using Heroes to Help Produce & Gather Resources: Heroes have special Traits, and some of these traits serve as tools for managing resources:

– Resource Production: This Trait increases the production rate of your Castle’s resources.

– Gathering Speed: Decreases the amount of time your Troops will spend to gather resources within the World Map.

To help increase the stats of a Hero’s Trait, you can provide them equipment that will focus on bolstering these Traits. Examples of Equipment sets that assist Resource management are:

– Overseer Production Set

– Treasurers Set

– Collectors Set

– Eldred Set

Additionally, appointing a Hero as Treasurer will provide further bonuses which are applied to Resource Production Rate and Production Costs of your Castle.

• Upgrade the Warehouse: By upgrading your Warehouse, you’ll be able to reserve more resources which you spend.

4. Join an Alliance

• An essential factor in mobile strategy games like Iron Throne is teamwork. As opposed to playing solo, teamwork provides greater security for your Castle as you can group together with your fellow Descendants to take down almost any obstacle.

• Alliances “Help” One Another: By joining an Alliance, fellow members can help speed-up the process of daily tasks such as building/demolishing, research, and healing time. To ask for assistance from your alliance, simply tap on the “Help” icon. The more Alliance members that “help” one another, the more Honor/Alliance Points they accumulate to spend within the Alliance Shop where players can purchase additional buffs and resource items. Alliances can also help one another by reinforcing each other’s Castles during an enemy attack. In addition, alliance members can also help by supplying one another resources.

• Alliances “Rally” Together: Looking to take on an enemy tougher than yourself? No problem! When joined with an alliance, players have the option to “Rally” against an enemy Castle, Elite Monsters, or Defiled Stronghold. When selecting the “Rally” option, your fellow Alliance members will receive a notification about your call for aid. Your allies can then select the number of troops they wish to temporarily donate to assist against the opposing target. The number of slots your allies can occupy for assisting in a Rally Attack is based on the level of your Embassy. If you wish to increase your Rally size, upgrade your Embassy.

• Alliance Rewards: Another perk that comes with joining an Alliance are the additional rewards, which can be read about below:

– Alliance Check-in: Provides Alliance members with free rewards simply by tapping the “Claim Reward” button. The more alliance members that sign-in by tapping this button, the more rewards you earn.

– Alliance Gifts: When a member of your Alliance purchases a package from the Shop, donates to your Alliance’s Research, or participates in Alliance Events, every member is rewarded. Beware, the gifts will be available for only 24-hours.

• Alliance Offense/Defense Buffs: Each Alliance is provided various perks that benefit the Alliance’s offensive/defensive capabilities:

– Alliance Dragon: Offers various offensive buffs for your Army such as: decreasing Enemy March Speeds, setting ablaze enemy castles, and more.

– Alliance Territories: These structures assist with providing additional buffs to your Castle. The Alliance Castle, for example, boosts your overall Resource Production Rate and Warehouse Capacity. Meanwhile, Defense Facilities such as the Stronghold and Arrow Towers, decrease oncoming enemy stats like as defense and HP within the area.

5. Lord Skill Management

• Lord Skills grant bonuses to both improve your Castle’s overall economy and help your armed forces excel in combat. Lord Skills can increase your Castle’s Construction Speed, Marching speeds for Hunting & Gathering, strengthen your army’s overall attack/defense stats and more!

• Upgrading Lord Skills: To upgrade your Lord Skills, tap on your Lord’s Portrait in the top left corner of the screen and tap the “Lord Skills” button.

• Skill Points: You have the option to Level Up different aspects of your Castle, categorized by Economy and Battle Skills. Leveling up Lord skills requires Skill Points which are awarded whenever your Lord Level increases. To unlock the next bonus in the skill tree, you’ll need to level up each skill at least halfway, ranging from five to 15 points. So be sure to invest your skill points wisely.

• Presets: If you’re interested in investing in different skills, we advise taking advantage of the “Preset” feature. Each preset allows you to invest your skill points into different skill trees from scratch. This gives you the ability to strategically alternate skills to fit various scenarios. You also have the option to use Gold to reset an entire Preset completely.

6. Know Your Enemy

• A rookie mistake to make is to spontaneously attack an enemy without a plan. Here are some basic tips to help you properly prepare for an attack.

• Upgrade Your Watchtower: By constantly upgrading your Watchtower, you’ll find out more information about your enemy when you Scout them. Such information includes, the enemy Lord’s level, Guard Captain’s Equipment, defending troop stats, and more!

• Scout the Enemy: Now that you’ve upgraded your Watchtower, use it! Tap on your enemy and select the Scout option. Next, check your Scout report located in Mail under the “Battle tab.

• Rally for Help: In the event you discover the enemy may be more powerful than you thought, rally for help! Your fellow Alliance members should be able to help bring your opponent down.

• Buff Yourself: Check your inventory and buff yourself up with the necessary amount of War Items to take down your target. Such buffs include:

– -20-percent to Enemy Attack: Lower the offense of enemy Troops

– 20-percent Troop HP Boost: Increases your Troops Overall Health

– -20% to Enemy Defense: Lowers the defense of enemy Troops

– And more!

7. Events

• One of the elements that makes Iron Throne fun are the various Events that occur in the game. Striving to complete these events is pivotal for gaining rewards helpful in upgrading your Castle. Here’s a basic rundown of the events.

• Point Events: Point Events are divided into three categories:

– Solo Event

– Inferno Event

– Alliance Event

These events occur daily and offer rewards based on two categories – the number of milestones achieved within the allotted time and number of accumulated points gained against other players in the entire server for a rank by completing specified tasks. Such tasks range from hunting a certain number of monsters, constructed buildings, trained troops, and so on. Naturally, the more milestones and higher rank you achieve, the greater the rewards. A helpful tip for these events is to tap the “Upcoming” tab within the Point Events screen to know what the objectives are in the next event. To maximize your efforts in the events, you’ll need to plan construction, research and training accordingly. Another tip to remember is that these events run for a limited time in intervals of 50-minutes, before refreshing to offer different rewards and objectives. Keep your eye on the event timer.

• Raid Events: One of the highlights of Iron Throne is an event where its all-out war against the dreaded Death Knight. It is the goal of every participating player to bring down the Raid monster’s health before he teleports to a different part of the map. For this event, players will be notified days in advance before a Raid event occurs. The advanced notice is crucial for alliances to optimize strategies for the greatest rewards. A helpful tip for this event is shield-up and teleport as close to the raid monster as you can. Keeping in mind that there are several other players from other alliances partaking in the event, means many enemy castles will be teleporting next to yours to get close to the Raid boss. With so many enemy alliances around, it’s unwise to be caught with a shield.

• Battle Royale and Team Deathmatch: Two events occur daily within the Battlefield menu. Located within your Castle view are Battle Royale and Team Deathmatch. Be sure to keep an eye out for these events as both offer helpful rewards:

– Battle Royale: A live 20 player free-for-all PvP arena that offers speed-up items and Special Construction Material Chests to help upgrade special Structures like the Prison, Altar, and Hall of War.

– Team Death Match: A live 20 vs 20 team deathmatch that offers Gold and soldier chests that provide instantly trained soldiers.

8. Equipment Upgrade System

• Equipment plays a vital role in your Hero’s growth. Though, you’ll soon notice that equipping Heroes with basic or common grade Equipment won’t produce the exceptional results you’re looking for as you progress further through the game.

• Equipment Grade: Each piece of Equipment has six grades, starting from the lowest grade with Basic, followed by Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and finally Immortal as the highest grade. Naturally, the higher the grade, the stronger the Equipment’s stats will be. To see it, tap on the forge and select the Codex. Next tap on any equipment set and tap the “Set” button. Next, tap the “Immortal” button to display the various equipment grades.

• Upgrading Gear: To increase the grade of your Equipment, you need to first unlock the ability to upgrade equipment through research at your Academy. Researching additional levels for the “Unlock Equipment Grade” ability will unlock the ability for you to upgrade your Equipment further, all the way up to Immortal grade. You can find the necessary crafting materials, silver, and Upgrade Hammer for gear by hunting normal and Elite monsters, as well as by purchasing packages.

• Enhancing Gear: Players can further improve Immortal grade Equipment through the Enhancement system. By increasing the research rank of the “Increase Enhancement Level” ability in your Academy, players can increase the maximum Enhancement level of their Immortal Equipment by one. It’s important to note that Immortal grade equipment can only be enhanced by using an identical piece of Immortal Equipment as material. If you’re looking for specific equipment to increase your Hero’s Trait, we recommend looking into Equipment sets that are eligible for Enhancement. The Equipment sets include the following:

– Berserker

– Conquest

– Destroyer

– Dominator

– Gladiator

– Glorious

– Guardian

– Sagacious

9. Building Heroes

• Heroes play an important role in protecting your strength on the battlefield. Let’s review the key aspects of Heroes you’ll need to focus on to help you advance in the game.

• Leveling Up Your Hero: There are two ways to increase your Hero’s level:

– Conquering Enemy Castles, Strongholds, and Hunting Monsters on the World Map

– Use Hero XP Items. Hero XP items can be acquired by hunting Monsters, conquering Strongholds, collecting Alliance Gifts, and through purchase within the Shop.

• Traits: Each Hero comes with their own Traits that boost their effectiveness for your Castle’s overall economy or combat. Equipping them with the right gear can provide a significant buff to their base stats, making them much more effective.

• Runes: Runes provide your Hero with exclusive buffs that apply towards your Castle, as well as Dimensional, and World Battles. To increase the number of Runes your Hero can equip, simply level up your Hero by using Hero XP or traversing the World Map.

• Auras: Like Runes, these items can be fitted to your hero to provide additional stat buffs. These Auras can be obtained as rewards within Dimensional Battles through Challenge Mode. An important note to keep in mind is that equipped Runes and Auras will be destroyed if you attempt to swap them with a different Rune or Aura. Unlike Auras, Runes can be saved via a “Remove Rune” item. So be sure to implement this tool before swapping Runes that you wish to keep.

• Aristocrats: Heroes can be appointed as Aristocrats to help provide various increases in stats to help your Castle grow. Such increases include Construction and Research Speeds, Enemy Debuffs, Army Strength, and much more. When Appointing Heroes as Aristocrats, be sure to choose Heroes whose Traits match the appointed role. For example, because Haral’s Trait is Construction speed, it would be wise to appoint him to the Architect role. The higher the Hero’s trait, the higher the buff from the appointed role. The Aristocrat roles are classified as the following:

– The Guard Captain: Provides buffs for Troop and Castle’s Defense.

– The Treasurer: Manages Castle economy such as Resource Production, Troop Healing, and Training Speeds.

– The Architect: Increases Castle Construction Speed.

– The Scholar: Increases Academy Research Speed.

10. Building Troops

• In addition to Heroes, Troops are vital to your Castle’s overall power. Here’s some tips to help make the most of your army.

• Upgrade Troop Structures: To increase the overall strength of your Troops and unlock the higher tiers, continue upgrading your Training Grounds, Archery Range, Stable, and Siege Workshop.

• Upgrade Barracks and Command Center: Both the Barracks and Command Center are crucial in helping boost the number of Troops you can Train and Deploy:

– Barracks: Increases the number of Troops Trained at a time along with Training Speed.

– Command Center: Increases the Troop deployment size.

• Research: Researching Troop buffs at your Academy will increase your army’s overall strength.

• Heroes: Heroes can provide multiple buffs for your Troops based on the Traits, Equipment, and Appointed Aristocrat roles you assign them:

– Appointing Aristocrats: Two roles that assist your Troop’s Training stats and Castle Defense are the Guard Captain and Treasure Roles. So be sure to appoint Heroes whose Traits and Equipment best match these roles.

– Traits: Heroes have various Traits that specialize in buffing, Calvary Attack, Infantry Defense, Gathering Speed, Training Speed and more. If you’re looking to launch an attack, be sure that the Hero accompanying your Troops provides the necessary buffs best suited against your target.

– Equipment, Runes, and Auras: Heroes can provide multiple buffs for your Troops based on the Runes, Auras, and Equipment you have equipped. Before launching an attack, be sure your Hero’s build will provide you an advantage against your target.

