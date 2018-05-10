Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate Lands on Switch Soon

Monster Hunter fans on the Nintendo Switch have finally gotten their wish and that’s a version of Monster Hunter coming to North America and Europe.

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate is coming to the Switch but it isn’t exactly a new title. Generations Ultimate is called the follow-up to Monster Hunter Generations of the Nintendo 3DS. The game will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch and will have the ability to play solo and multiplayer with up to three other players.

There was a lot of chatter during the announcement of Monster Hunter World and the fact that it wasn’t coming to the Switch. Monster Hunter World struggled on the base Xbox One so it’s hard to imagine it running very well on the weaker Nintendo Switch hardware.

Since Generations Ultimate is based on the 3DS version, it will be a lot easier on the Switch’s hardware. Here are the features for the game as listed on the fact sheet:

Colossal roster – Take on the series’ largest roster of monsters to date including allnew

monsters, Deviant variants, and the mysterious new Elder Dragon Valstrax.

• Co-op multiplayer – Join up and hunt online with up to three other hunters, or meetup

and play together via local play.

• Play anywhere! – With Nintendo Switch, for the first time gamers have the flexibility

to either play online with friends on a TV in tabletop mode or play on-the-go in

handheld mode.

• New level of challenge – Alongside the previously featured low rank and high rank

level quests from Generations, a challenging quest level called “G” rank is introduced

to test experienced hunters’ battle tactics. Even more formidable versions of familiar

foes enter the fields with different moves and abilities never before seen in the wild.

• Highly customizable gameplay – Expanding on the four Styles and supermoves called

Hunter Arts introduced in Generations, new indispensable Hunter Arts as well as two

Styles are introduced for even further refined personalization options.

o Brave Style – Land a series of attacks to build up a meter that will open up new

evasive maneuvers and powerful weapon combos.

o Alchemy Style – Support teammates by creating useful field items on the fly

during combat.

• Deep loot crafting – Fell massive beasts to obtain resources for crafting countless

weapons and armor including all-new gear fashioned after the game’s colossal

creatures.

The release date for Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate will hit August 28, 2018. Although it’s just an enhanced version, it will retail for $59.99 but that’s a small price to pay for HD portable Monster Hunter.

If anybody was wondering, any of the touch screen features that were featured in the Nintendo 3DS version of Generations will also be available on the Switch’s touch screen.

G-rank will make its debut into Generations with this version, effectively making this the definitive version if you want to play Generations. G-rank is the hardest way to play Monster Hunter and where you’ll find the most difficult hunts in the series. Monster Hunter players now have a solid reason to retire their Nintendo 3DS and move onto the Switch.

