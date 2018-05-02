New Red Dead Redemption 2 Trailer Shows Young John Marston

Red Dead Redemption 2 is perhaps the most anticipated game of the year. Announced back in October 2016, the follow up to Rockstar’s open-world western game was met with cheers of joy. Set to release on October 26, Red Dead Redemption 2 follows the story of outlaw Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang.

You can check out the brand new Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer below:

One of the most intriguing aspects of the trailer is the actual time period it’s set in. Unlike the previous game, the idea of outlaws is fading away along with the lawlessness of the west. This could craft a unique environment where the characters are struggling not only to survive but for relevancy. It’s an interesting angle to take and may suggest that Red Dead Redemption 2’s story is more about working through this changing time period as a “family.”

Where things get really interesting is there’s a quick clip of someone with scars that looks very similar to the original game’s protagonist John Marston. The first game took place in 1911 and this trailer sets the sequel around 1899. Because of this, Red Dead Redemption 2 could actually be a prequel instead of a direct follow-up. This would make even more sense since Dutch ran the Van der Linde gang and would let players understand this character’s relationship with John more. It’s still unknown if we will get any chance to play as John, but seeing this character through another gang members eyes would be nice.

Possible first look at John Marston in #RedDeadRedemptionII? pic.twitter.com/rarTiAOXpg — Red Dead News • RockstarINTEL.com (@RDonlineNews) May 2, 2018

We also get another glimpse at a train robbery, which we hope will be more than just a single set piece. It would be an awesome addition to let players freely rob trains when they want to. This new trailer also appears to focus on multiple characters within this gang. While this could easily be simply for story purposes, we can help but wonder if Rockstar is letting us play as more than one outlaw. Given how successful this mechanic was in GTA V, adding it to Red Dead Redemption 2 wouldn’t be that surprising.

Another question that remains unanswered is if Red Dead Redemption 2 will have a PC release. The original Red Dead Redemption can be played on PC, but only if players work around certain console features. There’s a good chance that Rockstar brings their western game to PC, however, players may need to wait a year or two. Grand Theft Auto V wasn’t available on PC until two years after its console release. Given how wildly popular this franchise is, we wouldn’t be surprised if Rockstar tried to push the PC version out sooner.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases October 26 on Xbox One and PS4.

