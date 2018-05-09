How to Solve the Override Frequency in Destiny 2 Warmind

Destiny 2’s newest DLC Warmind is full of secrets that players will need to uncover, but one of the most curious involves something called Override Frequencies. Only available after you beat the main campaign and the subsequent prologue levels, these are little riddles that lead to loot. However, unless you know what to look for than solving these codes can be quite tricky and a little frustrating. Here’s a breakdown of how to unlock Override Frequencies, how to solve them, and where to find the loot.

———-Warning Spoilers Ahead———–

First off, you will need to defeat the Hive God at the end of the Warmind campaign. Once this being is vanquished a cutscene will play and a new quest is available in the southern portion of Mars. There are two missions you need to complete: the first is called Legacy Code and the latter is dubbed the Nascent Dawn. After this, you’ll obtain a Nascent Dawn 1/5 which asks players to finish three patrols and then a Lost Sector.

Doing this will earn players in the fireteam a Resonate Stem, which is useless until you obtain 4 of them. You can only get this item on Mars, but it’s really easy to come by. By simply completing Adventures, Public Events, opening chests, or killing high value targets you will have a chance at being rewarded one or two Resonate Stems.

After obtaining 4 you can combine them to form an Override Frequency, however, which one you get is entirely random outside of the very first. After getting this item, open up your inventory and hover your cursor over it to read the small text box.

At first glance, this might appear to be just a jumble of numbers and letters that make no sense. Your Override Frequency should read along the lines of “CB.NAV/RUN.90Drift.Subterrane.Cliffside.” The only part of this section that matters are the last three words which will be your hunts. These words actually describe a location somewhere on Mars that you have to find. Sometimes the word won’t describe the entire location and only a fragment of the area.

Pull up your map and look for a location with the corresponding first word in the Frequency. Using the Frequency above as an example the word Drift actually means the Glacial Drift. The next two words then describe the area in that location so we are looking for a subterrane cliffside. This will vastly narrow your search down and thankfully Bungie has made it even easier to figure out where your loot caches are.

Once you’ve figured your code out you’ll be hunting for floating black pyramids that are dotted all over Mars. These are normally inaccessible, but with the right Override Frequency, you can unlock these loot caches. It’s easy to tell when you’re on the right path because you’ll hear a classical song begin to play fairly loudly. Your screen should also begin to turn orange and you can use the sound of the music to determine which direction you have to go.

As your exploring an area always listen for this musical cue as it’s the best way to know when you are or aren’t on track. Some of these floating caches are very well hidden and you may need to look in odd areas like along cliffsides. The diamond will also be open, exposing an orange center to help distinguish itself in areas where there’s more than one.

Now just interact with it to acquire your loot and go hunting for more Resonate Stems. There are a lot of these and currently, we suspect that unlocking all will reward the player with a special Destiny 2 Exotic or Legendary weapon.

