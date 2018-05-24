Pokemon Go Adventure Week Lets You Catch Shiny Aerodactyl

Pokemon Go Adventure Week Shiny Pokemon include Aerodactyl along with Kabuto, Kabutops, Omanyte, and Omastar.

Adventure Week began on May 24 at 1:00 p.m. PDT (4:00 p.m. EDT) and ends on June 5. During the week you can find unique Field Research quests from spinning PokeStops that you can complete for different rewards.

A user on the Silph Road subreddit, Araaf, compiled a list of quests for the event and their rewards. If you complete the quest tasking you to evolve a Kabuto or Omanyte, then you can battle and catch an Aerodactyl. And according to The Silph Road the Aerodactyl you fight will have a chance of being shiny, that is, it has a swapped color palette making it highly desirable. Meanwhile, shiny versions of Kabuto and Omanyte can be encountered in the wild.

You can check out photos of the Shiny Pokemon below:

Here are the rest of the quests and what rewards they offer:

Spin two PokeStops you haven’t visited before – Onix Hatch two Eggs – ??? Hatch two Eggs – One Rare Candy Hatch three Eggs – Omanyte Earn three Buddy Candies – Omanyte or Kabuto

In addition, you’ll earn 2,100 XP for spinning a PokeStop or Gym you’ve never encountered before, according to the Silph Road. Plus, Buddy Pokemon earn candy four times faster and there are new item bundles in the in-game shop. Rock-type Pokemon will also be more common.

The list of Raid Bosses has also been changed, as compiled by user TheSorites:

Tier 1: Kabuto, Omanyte, Anorith, Lileep, Magikarp Tier 2: Magcargo, Nosepass, Sudowoodo, Mawile Tier 3: Shuckle, Solrock (US), Lunatone (AUS), Aerodactyl, Machamp Tier 4: Rhydon, Golem, Tyranitar, Absol, Aggron Tier 5: Latios, Latias, Ho-Oh

Latios and Latias will be available in Raid Battles until June 5 while Ho-Oh will be available until June 7, according to our previous reports.

