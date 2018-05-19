Is the Pokemon Go Community Day Box Worth It?

Pokemon Go has new Special Boxes in the in-game store to coincide with Community Day. Like the Special Boxes offered during previous events, these ones offer a bundle of useful consumables for a value price. This time the offers include a special Pokemon Go Community Day Box which is really just a rebranded Special Box from previous events.

Here are the contents of each Special Box as well as what kinds of savings you’re looking at when buying them:

Community Day Box – 480 Coins 2 Super Incubators (Value of 400 Coins) 6 Lucky Eggs (480 Coins) 6 Star Pieces (400 Coins) 30 Ultra Balls Total Value of Each Item: 1,280 Coins

Savings: 800 Coins Great Box – 780 Coins 8 Incense (Value of 500 Coins) 6 Super Incubators (1,200 Coins) 8 Lucky Eggs (500 Coins) 30 Ultra Balls Total Value of Each Item: 2,200 Coins

Savings: 1,420 Coins Ultra Box – 1,480 Coins 10 Super Incubators (Value of 2,000 Coins) 22 Lucky Eggs (1,250 Coins for 25) 10 Premium Raid Passes (1,000 Coins) 30 Ultra Balls Total Value: 4,250 Coins

Savings: 2,770 Coins

For a limited time you can buy Super Incubators and Star Pieces individually. Super Incubators, which hatch Eggs quicker, cost 200 Coins per Incubator. Star Pieces, which lets you earn 50 percent more Stardust for 30 minutes, are 400 Coins for eight.

Lucky Eggs, which earn you double XP for 30 minutes, are normally 80 Coins for one, 500 for eight, or 1,250 for 25. Incense, which attracts Pokemon to your location for 30 minutes, is normally 80 Coins for one, 500 for eight, or 1,250 for 25. Premium Raid Passes are normally 100 Coins for one.

All in all the Special Boxes are a pretty good deal. Each bundle is much cheaper than buying each item individually even if buying each item in bulk. Most importantly you can now buy Ultra Balls. Normally you can only get Ultra Balls when you reach level 20 but now you can just buy them. However keep in mind that these items are all consumable and will probably be used up quickly.

If you just want Ultra Balls then the Community Day Box is the way to go.

However if you just want Super Incubators then go for the Great Box as you’ll save 420 Coins or the Ultra Box where you’ll save 520 Coins. The Super Incubators are an extra 80 Coins if you buy the Community Day Box as you can buy two of them for 400 Coins.

If you just want Premium Raid Passes, it’s better to buy 10 of them for 1,000 Coins than spend 1,480 on the Ultra Box for the same number of Raid Passes.

The Lucky Eggs and Incense are useful but they’re mostly here to give the bundles more value. If you just want Lucky Eggs or Incense you’re better off buying them in bulk as you get eight for 500 Coins and 25 for 1,250.

The bundles coincide with Community Day today from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. PT (2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET). During this time period you can catch a Charmander that has an increased chance to encounter a rare Shiny variant according to Forbes along with a guaranteed move of Blast Burn when it evolves in Charizard. You also get triple Stardust for catching Pokemon along with lures that last for three hours. That makes the Ultra Balls and Lucky Eggs especially valuable.

In addition, the Legendary Pokemon Ho-Oh is returning to Raid Battles today along with Latias and Latios who remain in their designated regions according to Niantic. You may even get a chance to catch a Shiny variant according to the developer. Ho-Oh is available until June 7.

