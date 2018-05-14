Lugia Is Back in Pokemon Go Due to a Mistake by Niantic

Lugia is back in Pokemon Go supposedly due to a mistake on developer Niantic’s part.

Pokemon Go Hub theorizes that Niantic loads and changes Raid Boss lineups with lists and that they loaded the wrong set of Raid Bosses into the game after the end of the Battle Showdown event. So now all Tier Five eggs that hatched during the affected bug window are now Lugia. It is unknown how long Lugia will last in the game so be sure to catch it before it disappears.

You can see Lugia in action with The Silph Road subreddit user DucksHockeyGuy’s photo below:

In addition, some users are reporting that they were able to capture shiny Lugia.

With that said someone in our local got one pic.twitter.com/8MXXS9np0O — Ismael Rosado TL: 40 (est. 7-7-16) (@Sn3ak3r_Fr3ak3r) May 14, 2018

Users on the subreddit were able to put together a list of the current Raid Bosses available to fight in the game.

Tier 1:

Shuppet

Duskull

Swablu

Snorunt

Magikarp

Wailmer Tier 2:

Electabuzz

Manectric

Exeggutor

Sableye

Mawile Tier 3:

Jolteon

Jynx

Gengar

Piloswine

Machamp Tier 4:

Golem

Aggron

Tyranitar Tier 5:

Lugia

Latias

Lugia was last seen in Pokemon Go from March 15 to April 2 where he was given a new Charge Move known as Sky Attack, according to Eurogamer. Lugia was then replaced in April with the brand new Legendary Pokemon Latios and Latias. It was also available in July and August of last year.

If you’re going to fight Lugia, bring a Tyranitar with Bite and Stone Edge or Crunch, or a Zapdos with Charge Beam and Thunderbolt or Thunder as we wrote about in our guide. We also recommended using a level 35+ Gyarados, Dragonite, or Lapras if fighting against a Lugia with Hydro Pump.

Pokemon Go just ended its Battle Showdown event. The event lasted from May 1 to today and made fighting-type Pokemon more likely to spawn, gave twice the XP for Gym Battles and Raid Battles, doubling the Gym Badge multiplier, giving away more items for spinning Photo Discs at Gyms, and giving players a guaranteed 3,000 Stardust for participating in Raid Battles and at least one Rare Candy for winning.

See also: