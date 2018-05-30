Pokemon Quest Available Now on Switch, Mobile Coming Soon

Nintendo announced a brand new Pokemon game for Nintendo Switch and mobile known as Pokemon Quest during their Pokemon 2018 Video Game Press Conference.

The game is available to download and play right now on the Switch. According to Chris Tapsell, a reporter for Eurogamer who attended the press conference, said that the mobile version is releasing sometime in June 2018.

The game has the player traveling to the Tumblecube Island, which is said to contain hidden treasures and special items.

With a team of up to three Pokémon, you can explore the secrets of Tumblecube Island. Battle wild Pokémon, gather treasure, and even befriend new Pokémon—if you have the right ingredients, that is! #PokemonQuest puts the power in your hands. pic.twitter.com/BuVVenFAYR — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018

The player takes a team of up to three Pokemon to explore the wild lands of the island to find treasure, battle Pokemon, and even befriend Pokemon provided that you have the right ingredients. You fight Pokemon in top down action battles similar to Pokemon Rumble all the way back on the Wii. Your Pokemon can equip Power Stones for boost its stats.

Also announced at the press conference was Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee. The games are a remake of Pokemon Yellow that can connect to the massively successful mobile game Pokemon Go.

Pikachu or Eevee will travel with you while one of your Pokemon follows behind you. Catching Pokemon will work exactly like it does in Pokemon Go only you can use the motion controls of the Joy-Con to toss PokeBalls. You can use a special PokeBall-shaped peripheral called the PokeBall Plus that will let you move around your character with its joystick, use motion controls to catch Pokemon, light up in sync with the PokeBall in the game, and even play a sound effect of whatever Pokemon you caught. You can then send a Pokemon to the PokeBall Plus and take it around with you and even earn rewards, features reminiscent of the PokeWalker from Pokemon HeartGold & SoulSilver. The PokeBall Plus also connects with Pokemon Go. The game itself also connects with Pokemon Go, letting you transfer Pokemon from the mobile game to a place in the console game called “Go Park.” You can also transfer items from the console game to Pokemon Go. PokeRides are also confirmed with the player able to ride a Charizard, Onix, and Lapras.

You’ll be able to play the game with just one Joy-Con controller. The trailer also showed off two player co-op, which is a brand new feature being introduced to the series. It appears that Pokemon also appear in the overworld but still hang out in tall grass and caves. After catching Pokemon, you’ll be able to battle other trainers in the game in traditional Pokemon battles. You can also pet Pikachu and Eevee and give them new outfits to wear. The trailer also hints that you can receive a special Pokemon in Pokemon Go by connecting with Pokemon Let’s Go: Pikachu/Eevee.

Alola, Trainers! 🌴 As excitement builds for Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!—coming in November to Nintendo Switch—Alolan Exeggutor has arrived! https://t.co/yUXC4VyvUy pic.twitter.com/F8C0yveJDB — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 30, 2018

In addition, Exeggutor’s Alolan form has been released in Pokemon Go, as confirmed by developer Niantic. The grass and dragon-type Pokemon will be encountered more often for a limited time. Niantic announced last week that all of the Alolan forms of Kanto region Pokemon that were introduced in Pokemon Sun & Moon would come to the game, and it looks like Exeggutor is the first.

Chris Tapsell, a reporter for Eurogamer who attended the press conference, said that another core RPG is coming to the Switch in the second half of 2019. The core RPG will be “in the style of Pokemon X & Y and Sun & Moon” according to the conference he attended.

