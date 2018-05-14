RAGE 2: Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, & More

As the newest intellectual property from the legendary id Software, Rage had a lot to live up to. But while many greatly enjoyed the game, others felt that a lot of its elements leaved quite a bit to be desired, especially compared to more ambitious open world games like Fallout 3.

“For the ten or so hours that it lasts, Rage has a lot of honest, straightforward, amusing action on offer,” wrote critic Jim Sterling. “However, one can’t help but feel that this is little more than a prologue, something id Software put together in order to show the potential of a franchise, rather than realize the potential of a game.”

Indeed, Id Software hoped that Rage would become its own franchise like the revered Doom and Quake, according to Ars Technica. The publication reported that the team had tons of ideas that either didn’t make it into the final game or could be used in a potential sequel.

Hopefully Rage 2 will see the franchise finally realize its full potential.

Rage 2 Release Date

The announcement trailer for Rage 2 appeared on May 14 but we didn’t get a release date. We didn’t even get confirmation on what platforms its releasing on or if it’s being developed again by id Software. But we’ll be sure to update the article as soon as we find out.

Rage 2 Trailer

What Is Rage?

Rage is an action-adventure, open world game developed by id Software, the developer behind Doom, Wolfenstein, Quake, and more. The game was very much in line with the company’s portfolio, being a first-person shooter with tight combat and buckets of blood. The game was released for PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 on October 4, 2011. It also received an iOS spin-off, Rage: Mutant Bash TV.

After an asteroid impact leaves Earth and human civilization in ruins, a soldier by the name of Nicholas Raine emerges from an underground shelter after being put into cyrogenic sleep. He is immediately hunted by an oppressive, technologically advanced government organization known as The Authority, who track similar survivors for an unknown purpose. Now Nicholas must liberate the wastes from the ruthless organization while battling countless mutants and bandits along the way.

Gameplay has you engaging enemies with a variety of weapons from crossbows and guns to bladed boomerangs. Weapons can be upgraded and use different ammunition types, such as the crossbow which can use electrified and explosive bolts in addition to standard ones. The game featured some role-playing game elements with an inventory system and looting. Players also have access to their own car that can be customized and pitted against foes in combat or racing. The game also featured competitive multiplayer and co-op.

Id Software first partnered with Electronic Arts for the publication of Rage when it was announced in 2009 as Wired reported, but after ZeniMaz Media acquired the developer in June 2009 the publishing rights went to its subsidiary Bethesda Softworks as IGN reported.

The original Rage received generally favorable reviews from critics upon its release, with the PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 versions getting average scores of 79, 81, and 81 on Metacritic. Critics lauded the game’s combat, racing mechanics, and aesthetic and graphical prowess but criticized the story (especially the rushed ending) as well as its repetitive missions.

Rage 2 Gameplay

The announcement trailer unfortunately didn’t give us much to go on in terms of how Rage 2 would actually play. We do know that the bladed boomerang will return. We also got a look at people wearing what appears to be electrified power armor. We also know that vehicle driving will return.

Bethesda did promise that we will get a worldwide gameplay reveal tomorrow at the end of the trailer, so we’ll update the article once that drops.

Rage 2 News

We’ve actually known about the existence of Rage 2 for a couple of days before it’s official announcement.

On May 9, 2018, in what may be one of the biggest pre-E3 leaks in video game history, Walmart Canada’s video game section listed several titles before they were removed. Such names included Just Cause 4, Splinter Cell, Borderlands 3, Gears of War 5, Assassin’s Creed, and of course Rage 2. Below is a screenshot of the listings taken by Wario64 before they were taken down:

Rather than denying the existence of the game or refusing to comment, Bethesda seemingly decided to have some fun with the leak. The official Rage Twitter account lampooned the listing, editing a screenshot of the webpage with a pink-colored version of the stylized “A” symbol in the original Rage’s title.

The next day, Bethesda’s Twitter account would post pictures edited with the same shade of pink used by the Rage Twitter account.

Finally on May 12, Bethesda teased a reveal on May 14 with yet another image using the same pink color.

The Rage Twitter account would tease the reveal in their own way, all but confirming that the game revealed would be Rage 2.