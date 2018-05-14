How to Refuel Your Vehicle in State of Decay 2

State of Decay 2 drops players in an incredibly dangerous world filled with both zombies and humans who will want to kill you. This makes getting around the world tricky, especially early on when your supplies are limited. While it’s important to build up your survivor’s cardio by running around, having a vehicle can save your character’s life. Just like real life, you’ll waste fuel when you drive around the world of State of Decay 2. Thankfully, you can refuel your vehicles with gas canisters found in the world. Here’s how to fuel your vehicle and where to find fuel in Undead Lab’s newest survival game.

Where to Get Fuel

The easiest and most effective way to obtain fuel is by crafting at your home base. This can only be done once you actually have fuel (the gas can icon) at your base and will cost one increment of fuel upon creation. To craft fuel simply go to your supplies and select the option to fill a cannister. It should only take a few seconds and the gas can will be placed directly into your inventory. There’s no limit to how many you can make as long as you have the necessary resources.

You can also find gas cans out in the wild, typically by searching fuel barrels, has tanks, and the trunks of cars. It’s possible to find fuel elsewhere, but these are the most consistent containers they can found in. Additionally, we recommend searching gas stations and making at least one an Outpost. This will create a daily income of fuel to ensure that you can always keep your cars running.

How to Fuel Your Car

After obtaining a gas can, make sure to have it equipped in your character’s inventory. Now go out to your vehicle and stand at the back of the car on the driver’s side. You should get a prompt to refuel, which will require players to hold down the interact button for a few seconds. Once the circular bar is filled the car will be refueled and you will automatically consume the gas can in your inventory.

Your fuel is determined by the yellow bar in the top left corner of the screen. When you bring a gas can to the car, State of Decay 2 will show how much of the meter it will fill. All of the gas cans give the same amount of fuel, so don’t worry about not having enough. When driving around we found it’s best to keep a spare gas can in the trunk at all times. This ensures that you’ll always have fuel and can make longer trips with no issue.

There are quite a few different vehicles in State of Deacy 2, so we recommend picking up a truck above everything else. Not only do they have great trunk space, but are quite resilient. These are some of the most common vehicles in the game and should be one of your first priorities when starting a new game. The last thing you want is to have no vehicle when a horde of zombies spots you.

