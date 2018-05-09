How to Get Resonate Stems in Destiny 2 Warmind

There’s a surprising amount of content packed into Destiny 2’s newest DLC, Warmind. While many players will be caught up in grinding for the latest weapons and beating the brand new story, one important item might get overlooked. Dubbed the Resonate Steam, these odd items are actually incredibly important to solving one of Warmind’s biggest mysteries. It’s impossible to play the DLC and not notice the large floating diamonds hidden throughout the world. These loot caches are currently usually inaccessible, but a few Resonate Stems can help unlock them.

———-Warning Spoilers Ahead———–

In order to even have access to Resonate Stems, you’ll need to finish the main Warmind campaign first. After the Hive God is defeated, players will be able to tackle a variety of different activities on Mars. One of these is Legacy Code side quest which can be found in the Glacial Rift. After completing this and the subsequent mission A Piece of the Past, users will unlock an item called Nascent Dawn 1/5.

Once you have this item, the ability to earn Resonate Stems will unlock. These are basic rewards given for finishing virtually any type of activity on Mars.

You can Resonate Stems the by completing the following:

Adventures

Patrols

Public Events

World Chests

High-Value Target Chests

Lost Sectors

You can earn between 1-2 Resonate Stems per activity completed, however, the actual number given is random. We have yet to see players receive over 2 Resonate Stems, but there have been multiple instances where players don’t earn any. However, this seems to only be when opening chests around the world. The most consistent method is by completing Public Events or Patrols. These are usually really easy to finish and always reward a Resonate Stem.

After you have four then you can combine them to form an Override Frequency which is a special code used to open one of those loot caches. Once you create an Override Frequency go into your inventory and examine it. You should see an odd string of numbers, letters, and words. Ignore everything but the last three words, these are the only important parts of the code.

These words are actually clues for an unlocked loot cache’s location on Mars. So if your Frequency says Dynamo, Overlook, Valkyrie, the first word will tell you the general area you need to search. In this case, it’s the Alton Dynamo to the west of Braytech Futurescape. The last two words are just hints for where to look in this location to narrow down your search.

Finally, once you get within the general facility of this unlocked loot cache you should hear classical music begin to play. Follow the music until you reach the diamond that should be open and available to examine. This will instantly reward you with loot and use up the Override Frequency. Players can only have one Override Frequency on them at any time, so make sure to complete them so you can use up your Resonate Stems.

For a deeper look into Destiny 2’s Override Frequencies go here.

See Also