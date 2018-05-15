5 Space Frontier 2 Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Surfing through the galaxy was an immensely fun endeavor in the first Space Frontier.

Due to the smashing success of that mobile space explorer, game developer Ketchapp took a trip back to the drawing board to work on its sequel. In 2018, they’ve finally returned with the official sequel – Space Frontier 2. You’ll tap your way to victory by sending your spaceship into orbit, transporting colonists to various planets, and traversing into new solar systems. This tips guide provides max efficiency for those looking to push humankind to the farthest reaches of the galaxy!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Space Frontier 2:

Download the Space Frontier 2 APK here.

1. Focus on Your Tap Timing During the First Few Stages of Your Experience

• So the whole premise behind Space Frontier 2 is simple – you’ll send your spaceship into orbit and try to travel as far as possible. In order to get the most mileage out of a spaceship run, you’ll need to tap the screen at the most opportune moments in order to push it farther via boosting. This action takes off parts of your spaceship, so any extra boost you can get before your ship’s completely destroyed is essential. During your first few spaceship run’s, get in some good tapping practice. Without having to worry about transporting colonists or having any extra spaceship parts, you can fine tune your tapping actions and become even better when the stakes are higher.

• Pay close attention to the circular meter near your ship when it’s time to tap. Tapping before the green portion of that meter will result in you getting no boost and no coins. Tapping close to the green zone will give you a “Great” rating that gives you extra boost and 15-20 extra coins. Tapping within the green area when there’s a bit more of the circular meter left gives you a “Perfect” rating. This results in you getting a speed boost and 30-40 extra coins. And finally, tapping within the green area when there’s very little left of the circular meter will activate an “Insane” bonus, which gives you more boost and 60 coins.

2. Upgrade Your Spaceship to its Max Form ASAP!

• After you amass a good amount of coins thanks to your perfect tapping habits, you should have enough currency to upgrade your ship. This should be your main focus before you start collecting colonists for the journey ahead. Each time you upgrade your ship, it gains an extra part that helps it live and travel a bit longer than before. So each time you improve your ship, take even more time to perfect your tapping habits and see how far your upgraded spaceship can go. Once you purchase the final upgrade for your prized space vessel, you’ll need to to switch focus to another important task…

3. It’s Time to Colonize!

• You’re not just looking to get a higher score by going longer distances during each spaceship run. You also need to purchase colonists who take refuge on your ship and help colonize a planet when the last part of your spaceship lands on one. All the coins you pick up after your spaceship has been fully upgraded should be put towards buying colonists. Try aiming for the best taps possible in order to increase the odds of your colonists landing safely on any planet.

4. TO INFINITY AND BEYOND!

• In order to level up, you’ll need to land a certain number of colonists on any planet within a sole galaxy. Don’t worry – the game will tell you what that number limit is. And by tapping on the purple icon, you’ll see which new galaxies are available and which one you can afford to venture to next. By the time you head off to a new galaxy, you’ll have the proper tapping timing needed to get far and keep your colonists alive for colonizing.

5. Keep an Eye Out for Random Objects Orbiting Your Occupied Planets

• After colonizing a planet, you’ll occasionally spot random items orbiting around it. Tap on that piece of space junk and you’ll usually be awarded with something worthwhile. You may have to sit through a video advertisement before you get your new prize, but it’ll be worth all the trouble. You may walk away with a new spiffy look for your spaceship or even a coin multiplier!

See Also