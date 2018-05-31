10 Talking Tom Jetski 2 Tips & Tricks You Need To Know

Talking Tom is still a hot property on mobile devices.

So much so that he’s been featured in a number of additional games across iOS/Android’s app storefronts. One of his more successful side endeavors is his jet ski racer, Talking Tom Jetski. It proved to such a grand old time that developer Outfit7 Limited opted to craft a sequel to it. Talking Tom Jetski 2 throws in even more playable characters, jet ski’s, tracks, and everything else that made the first game pop. With all that in mind, here’s some of our usual game-winning assistance.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Talking Tom Jetski 2:

Download the Talking Tom Jetski 2 APK here.

1. Get a Good Start

• Or even better, get a “Perfect!” start. At the beginning of every race, the start button slowly fills up. Tap and hold the screen at the exact moment the green hits the top and you’ll get a “Perfect!.” It’s pretty difficult to get it right on the mark, but even a “Good” start will usually earn you an early lead.

2. Ride Straight

• It’s tempting to weave from side to side a lot in this game, but that actually slows you down. It’s usually best to look ahead and try to take a straight route between obstacles. This tip is particularly important when using the Hot Rod jet ski, which gets a speed boost when riding straight, and the Seaplane, which flies when you ride straight. But this tip doesn’t apply to the Sea Snake, which goes faster when you steer, and the Low Rider, which doesn’t lose speed while you steer.

3. Don’t Crash

• Solid obstacles like rocks, boats, and piers will end your race instantly, so you definitely want to avoid them. But even lighter obstacles like buoys, signs, boxes, and barrels slow you down badly, so avoid them too. If you really can’t stop crashing, use the Pillow Power or Tropical Storm jet ski’s, which are resistant to crashes. Or maybe try the Rubber Duck, Bumper Car, or Piñata, which gives out bonuses for bumping obstacles.

4. Make the Most of Your Special Power

• Every jet ski has a different special power. Most of them require a specific racing style to make the most of their power. In particular, if you’re using the Melon Twist, Case Chaser, or Spike jet ski’s, you can get speed and coins from hitting fruit, suitcases, or inflatables. Look out for the light blue glow around items that will give you this bonus.

5. Use Power-Ups

• Those spinning question marks all over the place are power-ups and they’re probably the most important items on the course. Double Coins and the Magnet dramatically increase the amount of cash you get. The Submarine and Glider are great for getting you into first place. You can’t choose which power-up you get, but you can increase your chances of getting Submarines or Gliders by choosing the Flying Fish or Red Dragon jet ski’s.

6. Take Different Routes to Your Opponents

• If you have an opponent in front of you, it’s usually a good idea not to follow directly behind them. They can’t take coins, but they can take power-ups. If you’re directly behind them, you’ll never get a power-up. This tip doesn’t apply if you’re using the Beach Bandit or Tiger Rider jet ski’s, which gives out bonuses for riding close to opponents.

7. Choose the Right Jet Ski

• Most of the time you’ll just want to win races, so you’ll want to choose a fast jet ski with some kind of speed bonus. But sometimes if you’re saving up coins for a beach house extension or a jet ski upgrade, it’s better to choose a jet ski that gives good cash bonuses like the Jetski Royale or Recycler Raft.

8. Remember to Upgrade Your Jet Ski’s

• Talking Tom Jetski 2 lets you move quickly from race to race, so that the action never stops. But hold on there! Before you tap that big green “GO!” button again, maybe check the jet ski’s screen and see if you can upgrade any of them. If you can, it’ll pay off. That said, don’t waste coins upgrading jet ski’s you never use. Focus on tuning up a few favorites.

9. Make Sure You Always Have a Chest in the Process of Unlocking

• Chests take time to unlock, and the better the chest, the longer it takes. So always remember to go to the chests screen and start a chest unlocking. This obviously means you’ll get the rewards sooner and also frees up a slot for another chest. If you can’t wait or if all your chest slots are full, you can spend diamonds to unlock a chest instantly. Another option you can utilize is simply using the Pirate Ship jet ski, which makes chests open a lot faster.

10. Don’t Forget to Upgrade Your Beach House

• Those beach house extensions aren’t just for decoration. When you finish each house, you unlock a special one-on-one race. Winning that race unlocks a whole new racing world with new courses and a new beach house to upgrade.

