Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Special Editions Unveiled

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has been properly announced by Ubisoft at their E3 2018 presentation and the publisher wasted no time in setting up pre-orders for the game and all five of its special editions.

Yes, you heard us right. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has five different special editions. However it isn’t as ridiculous as Assassin’s Creed Origins’ six different special editions with one of them being $799.99 as Polygon reported. So it has that going for it.

Here’s the price of each special edition and what’s included straight from Ubisoft’s store.

In addition to what’s included in the special editions you can pre-order the game for the bonus The Blind King mission.

Digital Deluxe Edition – $79.99 The Game

XP & Drachma Boost

Kronos Gear Pack (Armor, a horse, and a spear)

Herald of Dusk Gear Pack (Armor and a sword)

Capricornus Naval Pack (A ship and a crew member) Gold Edition – $99.99 The Game

Play the game three days early

Season Pass which includes all story DLC

Bonus Secrets of Greece Mission Ultimate Edition – $119.99 The Game

Play the game three days early

Season Pass which includes all story DLC

Bonus Secrets of Greece Mission

XP & Drachma Boost

Kronos Gear Pack

Herald of Dusk Gear Pack

Capricornus Naval Pack Spartan Collector’s Edition – $159.99 The Game

Season Pass which includes all story DLC

Bonus Secrets of Greece Mission

XP & Drachma Boost

Kronos Gear Pack

Herald of Dusk Gear Pack

Capricornus Naval Pack

The Blind King Mission (Pre-order for early access)

Spartan Leap statue (15.55 inches tall)

Steelbook case

64-page art book with original designs and concepts from Ubisoft Quebec artists

Lithograph by Hugo Puzzuoli of Ubisoft Quebec

Printed version of the game’s hand-drawn world map

CD with a selection of songs from the soundtrack Pantheon Collector’s Edition – $219.99 The Game

Season Pass which includes all story DLC

Bonus Secrets of Greece Mission

XP & Drachma Boost

Kronos Gear Pack

Herald of Dusk Gear Pack

Capricornus Naval Pack

The Blind King Mission (Pre-order for early access)

Spartan Leap statue (15.55 inches tall)

Enemy statue (11.22 inches tall)

Steelbook case

64-page art book with original designs and concepts from Ubisoft Quebec artists

Lithograph by Hugo Puzzuoli of Ubisoft Quebec

Printed version of the game’s hand-drawn world map

CD with a selection of songs from the soundtrack

Let’s break it down even further. The Gold Edition comes with the Season Pass and a bonus mission along with letting you play the game three days early but it doesn’t include the Digital Deluxe Edition. The Ultimate Edition includes both the Gold Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition content.

Both Collector’s Editions include the Gold Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition content along with a statue, steelbook, art book, lithograph, printed map, and soundtrack CD but removes the three days early access. However the only difference between the Spartan and Pantheon Collector’s Editions is that the Pantheon Collector’s Edition comes with an extra statue to form “The Nemesis” diorama.

We got the Gold Edition of Assassin’s Creed Origins from Ubisoft when we reviewed the game, which included some extra gear along with the Season Pass. The exclusive gear did provide a big advantage over the early game gear thanks to its poison attribute but it was eventually replaced with better gear. So we’re thinking that the Digital Deluxe edition content won’t be that valuable. So if you’re deciding between the Gold Edition and the Ultimate Edition, we recommend the Gold Edition as you’ll get the season pass and extra mission while saving $20 you could have spent on gear that will just be outmoded anyway.

As for the two Collector’s Editions, there’s a $60 price difference between them but the Pantheon Collector’s Edition only adds another statue. So you’re better off with the Spartan Collector’s Edition unless you really think that the statue looks incomplete without its enemy statue counterpart.

A ton of info was shared via an interview with narrative director Mel MacCoubrey for UNILAD Gaming (via Variety).

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey takes place in 431 BC during the Peloponnesian War between Athens’ Delian League and Sparta’s Peloponnesian League. The two playable characters, Kassandra and Alexios, are both Spartan. The two work together as mercenaries on the island of Kefalonia after their families were destroyed 17 years ago. The Abstergo Industries subplot returns with Layla Hassan from the last game. There’s also naval combat with the player recruiting sailors to provide buffs for the ship. Combat builds from Origins with gear customizable and upgradeable. There’s also a ability system connected to the spears they wield, with the player choosing to specialize in melee combat, ranged combat, and stealth. The events in the story will play out as they did historically but the dialogue system can impact side stories.

The E3 trailer confirms that the story does start with the hero being tossed off a cliff, as we expected from the teaser trailer. Ubisoft’s E3 presentation again confirmed the two playable characters and that you play the character throughout the entire game. It also confirmed that your combat abilities are tied to your spear and confirmed how dialogue choices work. We also saw the five arrow bow from Origins. The E3 presentation also showed off a gameplay demo, showing horse riding, an expanded version of the combat from Origins, gear rarities, skill trees, large scale army battles, ship combat, and the hawk. Oh and don’t forget the Minotaur.

The game is coming October 5, 2018.

See also: