Avengers & Left Alive No Shows at Square Enix E3 2018

Square Enix just finished their E3 2018 presentation and there was no mention of the Avengers Project or Left Alive along with Dragon Quest Builders 2 and the remake of Final Fantasy VII.

The conference was only a half hour long and while we did get news about Just Cause 4 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider along with brand new games Babylon’s Fall and The Quiet Man, we didn’t get news about arguably some of Square Enix’s biggest and most anticipated projects other than Kingdom Hearts III.

It’s possible that Square Enix is saving these projects for Sony’s E3 2018 presentation today at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET), as a platform holder would likely provide a bigger audience than Square Enix’s presentation ever could. Trailer for Kingdom Hearts III and Just Cause 4 were shown off during Microsoft’s E3 2018 presentation yesterday.

Marvel Entertainment announced last January that Square Enix has signed a multi-title contract to produce games based on Marvel Comics IPs and as part of this they teased The Avengers Project. All we know is that it’s being developed by Tomb Raider developers Crystal Dynamics and that it will feature a completely original story and “a universe gamers can play in for years to come.” They also promised more details sometime in 2018, so E3 2018 would be the perfect time to share those details.

An anonymous 4chan user claimed that The Avenger’s Project will allegedly be a reboot of Marvel: Ultimate Alliance. That’s why the tagline of the first teaser was “reassemble” and why the original games were ported to current generation consoles. The game will supposedly follow the story of Captain America, Iron Man, and Scarlet Witch after a cataclysmic event broke the Avengers apart. There will reportedly be more playable characters than just those three and gameplay may resemble Uncharted and Infamous mashed together.

Square Enix announced Left Alive during Sony Interactive Entertainment’s pre-Tokyo Game Show press conference in September 2017, according to Polygon. Not much is known about the game but we do know that it will be a “survival-action shooter” with mechs and that it has some all-star people on the development team. Metal Gear character designer Yoji Shinkawa, longtime Square Enix producer Shinji Hashimoto (Final Fantasy VIII, Kingdom Hearts, The World Ends With You, Final Fantasy XV, and more), and director Toshifumi Nabeshima (producer for FromSoftware’s Armored Core mech combat series) will all be involved with the project.

The game is due sometime in 2018 on the PS4 according to Polygon. So if any project will be shown off during Sony’s press conference it’s this one.

The game’s website is up and gives a few more details. The game’s story will involve three different protagonists and has multiple story paths. You will fight armed troops, armored vehicles and towering mechs. You can go into combat guns blazing or use stealth and traps. A crafting system is in place for creating consumable items.

The remake of Final Fantasy VII was first announced at Sony’s E3 2015 press conference, so the game is also likely to be shown off at Sony’s presentation for this year. We already know that the game will feature more action-based combat similar to Final Fantasy XV and that it will release in separate episodes consisting of multiple, full-sized games.

However Square Enix has been quiet about the project since then. The latest update we know is that the publisher switched from collaborating with CyberConnect2 to developing the game on their own in-house, according to Polygon. However the game was mentioned as part of a massive leak on Walmart Canada’s video game listings, so the project still seems to be chugging along.

On May 14, 2018, Producer Yoshinori Kitase confirmed to Japanese media that the legendary Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu is working on the remake, as Siliconera reports. Kitase also confirmed that the remake will be a multi-game project, according to GameSpot.

A sequel to Dragon Quest Builders was announced back in August 2017 and recently we got new screenshots and news of a first-person mode along with story elements as reported by Siliconera. We’ve known since the announcement that Dragon Quest Builders 2 will have multiplayer with up to four players, underwater exploration, gliding, the ability to create waterfalls, and the ability to stack blocks three times higher than in the original game.

Hopefully we’ll get a more concrete release date along with a story trailer. It’s possible that Dragon Quest Builders 2 will be shown off during Nintendo’s E3 2018 Direct as the game’s predecessor came to the Nintendo Switch as well as the PS4.

The game will give bonus content to players who have save data of the original Dragon Quest Builders, according to Gematsu. You’ll get the Legendary Builder’s Cap which will change your hairstyle to the protagonist from the original game and the Dragonlord’s Throne recipe will let you craft a throne that changes your appearance to that of the Dragonlord while sitting on it.

