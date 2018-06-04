How to Get Blood (Mana) During Combat in Vampyr

Blood is the life force of Vampyr. Acting as both experience and mana, blood fuels Doctor Jonathan Reid’s supernatural abilities in combat, However, acquiring blood in-game can be tricky if you don’t have the right build for it. Given mana doesn’t naturally regenerate in Vampyr, this can severely limit your options when fighting enemies. Here’s a breakdown of how to get blood in fights and give yourself a better chance against the monsters roaming London’s streets.

Abilities

One of the best and most common ways to obtain blood is through special passive traits unlocked for certain abilities. Coagulation, Claws, and Shadow Mist all feature blood gaining passives if you pick the right skill trees. Being able to recover some of your mana after each attack will give you more sustainability when fighting tougher enemies. Given most of Vampyr’s boss fights are wars of attrition, you’ll want to keep gaining blood without expending resources like syringes.

Remember to balance out your abilities since blood gaining will lose a significant amount of their damage potential. Becuase of this, try to have one power that focuses on retaining blood with the others on killing enemies. The skills we recommend adding a blood gaining property to are Shadow Mist and Coagulation. Both of these are great for getting your mana back, especially the former which can drain multiple targets at once over time.

The one skill we don’t suggest adding a blood skill for is Claws, as this is one of the best damage dealing abilities in the game.

Biting

The most common way to gain blood in combat is by biting an enemy after stunning them. While biting can be a fantastic initiation to a fight, it’s a poor damage dealing tool unless you focus on it. What makes the vampiric bite so potent is you will not only deal damage but gain both health and blood back. However, you will need to dump a substantial amount of points into this skill if you want it to have a dramatic effect on combat.

This will require you to make a choice between a bite build or one that focuses on Jonathan’s other skills. We prefer the latter due to the versatility since the only way you can bite someone in combat is by stunning them. Yet, whenever possible try to sneak up on a target and bite them to ensure a small increase in mana. You can also bite and feed on rats out of combat for blood, but this is an inconsistent method

Syringes

Finally, players can craft syringes full of blood which will instantly fill your mana bar. This is a quick and effective way to gain blood without putting yourself in harm’s way. Players can only make Blood Syringes outside of combat at workbenches. There are three levels of Blood Syringes, each one will give you more mana once injected. Users can upgrade their syringe count via blood, but this will take precious resources away from powering up other abilities.

Syringes aren’t necessary for most fights, but we strongly recommend bringing them with you to boss fights. It’s harder to gain blood in these encounters, so having a quick supply will reduce risks and headaches. Just remember once you use a syringe it will be gone for good, even if you die.

Make sure to always consider blood regeneration when building your character in Vampyr. Denying yourself access to Jonathan’s powers will only make this game more difficult.

See Also