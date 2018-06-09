Command & Conquer Rivals: How to Join the Pre-Alpha

EA has announced Command & Conquer: Rivals, the newest Command & Conquer game since 2012, at their E3 press conference on June 9, 2018. While a release date has yet to be seen, according to the publisher’s blog post they are kicking off the Pre-Alpha today which is open to Android users in the US and Canada.

Here’s how to join the Command and Conquer: Rivals Pre-Alpha:

Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store Step 2: Search for “Command & Conquer Rivals” Step 3: Hit the pre-register button on the game’s store page

And that’s all you need to do to sign up for the Pre-Alpha. Starting June 9, EA will send in waves of players to start playing the game and providing feedback.

If you don’t live in the US or Canada, you can still pre-register to be notified when the game is available worldwide.

Both Android and iOS players can also pre-register on the official website to get a Titan unit, Credits, and Diamonds when the game launches.

According to EA, the two goals of the pre-alpha are to test combat balance and matchmaking. They will update their gameplay and matchmaking systems directly from player and community feedback from the Pre-Alpha and beyond.

Command & Conquer: Rivals will once again be all about building up military units and sending them into battle to conquer enemy territory. According to Polygon, the game mechanics have been simplified and streamlined for mobile play with matches taking a few minutes instead of nearly an hour.

According to EA’s blog post, players are given continuous control of all their units at all times. You fight other commanders in 1v1 matches.

According to Polygon, your units will attack nearby enemies but you can choose which enemies to attack in the middle of a battle. You can also choose commanders from your deck for different powers, such as dropping a turret into enemy territory. Maps also come in different tactical varieties.

According to the official gameplay overview, you can choose up to six unit types to bring into combat. Units come in four different categories: Infantry, Vehicles, Air Units, and Specialized Tech Forces.

When the match starts, you create buildings that specialize in crafting specific unit types. Resources are given over time and both armies start off at a set resource building rate. You can boost the rate by creating a Harvester unit that moves to patches of Tiberium on the map. However the enemy can attack your Harvester.

The objective is to destroy the enemy base, and the most effective way according to the gameplay overview is to take over the nuclear missile silo at the center of the map by sending units to the launch pads. By controlling the most launch pads, you can send the missile to the enemy after a countdown. But enemies can take over your launch pads without the countdown resetting. You can also send units to attack the enemy base directly. Both bases can survive one missile strike but two strikes will annihilate them.

