Where to Find Common and Good Handle Parts in Vampyr

There are a lot of different weapons, consumables, and crafting materials that you can find in Vampyr. Two of the most important is the Common Handle Parts and Good Handle Parts. These are vital components that allow players to upgrade their primary and off-hand melee weapons. However, obtaining them isn’t always easy, especially if you end up spending a ton of money on other supplies. Here’s where you can find these parts and what vendors sell them.

Vendors

The most common method for obtaining both of these items is by outright purchasing them at merchants. Every district has a few people trying to sell their goods and some of them will sell crafting parts for your weapons. Here are the vendors we found to almost always have Common Handle Parts in stock:

Barrett Lewis – Whitechapel

Calhoun Russel – West End

Milton Hooks – Pembroke Hospital

Each of these men will almost always sell the Common Handle Parts for a small number of Shillings. As for the Good Handle Part, both Calhoun and Barrett typically have at least two in stock at any time. These are more expensive, but we recommend purchasing them since Good Handle Parts are more difficult to find in the world. If you need cash consider selling any mirrors, trinkets, or even additional supplies you don’t need.

Remember, if you exhaust the supply of a merchant just sleep in your bed to progress time. This will usually cause vendors to restock their goods so you can buy up some more.

World

Thankfully, you can find Good Handle Parts and Common Handle Parts in the world of Vampyr. The first area you will want to look is any crate, trash can, or searchable corpse you come across. You will have a good chance to find one of the items you’re looking for, along with extra money and medical supplies. One of the best places to look is any safe house in London, as these areas typically have multiple areas you can rummage through.

Additionally, any house you charm your way into, make sure to ransack and search everything you can. The NPC won’t mind and there’s a chance you can stumble across some handle parts. There’s no guarantee you’ll find one, but it is possible to find both of these items in different containers. Another place you find these parts is off the corpses of enemies, however, specific foes never seemed to drop handles.

Any ranged enemy only dropped trigger parts for us instead of the ones we needed. Instead, any close range fighter or brawler type of foe had a better chance of giving us one upon death. Yet, this is an inconsistent method and we don’t recommend trying to farm enemies. It’s a tedious task and the reward rate is way too low. Instead, just go around to the different merchants and buy up the handle parts you need.

