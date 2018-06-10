Cyberpunk 2077 Finally Gets a Reveal Trailer (E3 2018)

The newest game from developer CD Projekt Red has finally gotten a trailer and it looks absolutely stunning. Titled Cyberpunk 2077, players will get to explore a twisted future full of robots, flying cars, elaborate firearms, and body modifications. Violence has skyrocketed and according to the unnamed protagonist, a lot of people are living below the poverty line. While we still know so little about the gameplay, there’s a lot to take in about this new world.

During the brief teaser, we get a look at a robot boxer, riots breaking out in the streets, a guy short-circuiting on a plane, and some crazy looking guns. The tone if a mix of random chaos and oppressive control, both of which are staples of this genre. It will be interesting to see how CD Projekt Red handles gun combat and it will possess the same depth as The Witcher 3’s fighting system.

Despite having no release date in sight and so many unanswered questions, we couldn’t be more excited to dive into this world.

