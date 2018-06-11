Dead or Alive 6: Release Date, Characters, News and More

Tecmo Koei and Team Ninja made their most successful Dead or Alive entry to date with the 5th entry.

After first releasing on last-gen consoles, the fighter received numerous updates, guest characters, a host of returning combatants, and so much more. Once it transitioned from a full release to a free-to-play title, Dead or Alive 5: Last Round became a major player in the fighting game market. Come 2019, another round of impactful combat will erupt in the Dead or Alive arena. Familiar faces return, new fighters enter the fray, and even more unique mechanics will be introduced to the long-running franchise.

With all that being said, it’s time to delve even deeper into everything there is to know about Dead or Alive 6.

Release Date

Currently, Dead or Alive 6 is slated for an early 2019 release window. Once an official release date is announced, that piece of info will be outlined here.

Dead or Alive 6 Reveal Trailer

Dead or Alive 6 Platforms

Dead or Alive 6 is slated for release on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

Characters

A bunch of notable characters from Dead or Alive’s past will be joined by several newcomers for the next tournament. The game’s director and producer Yohei Shimbori and art director Yutaka Saito spoke to IGN during a demonstration of the game and stressed that they want to focus less on the lady roster’s “assets.”

Shimbori made it clear that “we wanted to make a more cool and mature Dead or Alive this time, and to that end we made a conscious decision to make the characters less sexualized.” Saito went on to state that “the female characters are still attractive, as are the men, but first and foremost they are fighters. Our goal is to no longer force characters to look great at all times, but to leave that up to the natural flow of battle.”

Refer to the list below to see who’ll you be playing as once Dead or Alive 6 launches:

– Kasumi (Returning Character)

– Helena (Returning Character)

– Hayate (Returning Character)

– Hayabusa (Returning Character)

– Jann Lee (Returning Character)

– Zack (Returning Character)

Stages

Dead or Alive has a penchant for featuring stages with a ton of background elements and other environmental items you can interact with. The Danger Zones and Mass Destruction mechanics will still be present, which are special portions of the environment (walls, cars, explosive elements, breakable floors etc.) that can dish out heavy damage to fighters. One of the newer stage features making its debut in this installment is Rumble Danger. When a fighter is shoved into the crowd, the spectators standing around the ring area will push that character back in and leave them wide open for a follow-up attack.

Check out the list below to check out each stage and read up on its official description:

– Dead or Alive Coliseum: Main stage of the 6th Dead or Alive Tournament. The latest stage specialized for martial arts. Watch out for explosions when the ring ropes are touched!

– The Throwdown: A stage set in a back alley, surrounded by a steel fence and brick walls. It feels dangerous, but seems like a popular hangout spot.

Story

Dead or Alive 6’s plot details are a bit mysterious at the moment. Refer to the official story description posted below to see where it may possibly lead:

After a sinister incident in a village…

Kasumi, a successor of the legendary Mugen Tenshin ninja clan, abandoned her clan and became a “runaway ninja,” secretly living in a hermitage in a mountain village. Meanwhile, Helena Douglas, president of the new DOATEC, is involved in an incident…

The sudden —– of an individual with special powers sent shivers down her spine… And yet another….

A so-called genius chuckles at a mysterious light emitting an aura… Behind a quiet time, a sinister plan is set in motion.

The passing days are about to be unduly overturned due to an open desire. As Kasumi writes to her mother, her pen overflows with hesitation.

…It’s not over yet.

Gameplay Mechanics

The tried and true mechanics of Dead or Alive make their return for this 6th entry. The triangle system will still be prevalent – Strikes beat Throws, Throws beat Holds, and Holds beat Strikes. If you happen to land an attack of one type that has the advantage over another type, that advantageous attack will become a Hi Counter attack that dishes out more damage. As for the newer systems being introduced in the game, there’s the Break Gauge System. This new special meter can be relied on to utilize new maneuvers – the Break Blow and Break Hold.

The Break Blow is a super powerful smash attack that occurs when you parry an incoming strike. This move looks even more vicious since the camera zooms in on the face of the character who ends up getting hit. The Break Hold is an ultra hold maneuver that’s capable of parrying upper, middle, and lower attacks. Dead or Alive 6’s implementation of an Auto Combo is referred to as a Fatal Rush. Just by pressing the shoulder button repeatedly, any character can pull off a flashy combo that combines “four neatly animated punches and kicks.”

Trailers

More footage coming soon…

Dead or Alive 6 Pre-Order

Dead or Alive 6 is available for pre-order from online retailers and physical stores such as Amazon and GameStop. If a special digital, deluxe, or collector’s edition gets announced, the information regarding the content offered with each version will be detailed here.

