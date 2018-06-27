Fortnite Season 5: Start Date, Battle Pass & More

Another season is almost in the books for Fortnite so we can start looking forward to what’s ahead for the game. Season 5 will surely bring some changes to the game whether it’s new skins, new map locations, new guns or even all of the above.

There was a lot of excitement going into Season 4 due to the looming threat of the comet and there’s still some mystery with this current season. The added secret villain lairs have created some excitement and there’s still the mystery about where the hop rocks are being taken to.

Here’s what we know so far about Fortnite’s Season 5.

Season 5 Start Date

Season 4 of Fortnite wraps up two weeks from today which means it’s ending July 11. There doesn’t tend to be a lot of downtime between seasons so we’re probably looking at a Season 5 start date as early as the next day.

Seasons have been extended in the past so worst case scenario we’re probably looking at under a week.

There is still plenty of time for players to grind out the rest of the their Battle Pass so players shouldn’t start worrying about that right away.

All of the skins, emotes, sprays, etc. included in the Season 4 Battle Pass will be gone forever if you don’t unlock them so if there’s something you want to unlock you will have to finish it up before the end of the season.

With seasons in the past Epic Games has given players an option to buy bulk tiers to close out the season so we might be looking at something similar here.

Season 5 Battle Pass

Not much has been revealed about next season’s Battle Pass and we don’t have many clues as to what it will be.

Last season had hints dropped right before it started showing it would have a superhero themed so we could be looking at something similar here. We do know it seems like a rocket of some sort if being launched so that could end up being a clue for something in the future.

We will be able to share more about the Battle Pass once more information is revealed.

Season 5 Theme

There’s not a whole lot released in terms of what the theme for the upcoming season will be. As we mentioned earlier, we will likely get some more hints as the new season gets closer.

Season 4’s superhero theme tied in nicely with the new Avengers movie but we don’t seem to have something like that this time around. Like the season before, we have received more dinosaur related skins and emotes so a dinosaur theme is still within the realm of possibilities.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.

See Also: